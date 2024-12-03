Sabres vs. Avalanche | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres open a season-long, 5-game homestand against the Avalanche.

December 3
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, looking to recapture their scoring touch and snap a three-game losing streak.

It will be the first game against Colorado for Buffalo’s Bowen Byram, who was drafted fourth overall by the Avalanche and played a key role in their 2022 Stanley Cup championship.

Byram played all 20 games of Colorado’s 2022 playoff run, logging nine assists and tying a team high with a plus-15 rating. He averaged 23:17 of ice time in the Avalanche’s six-game Stanley Cup Final victory over Tampa Bay.

“Lots of good times with good people," Byram said. "It kind of became my second home. I went there as a young kid and feel like I kind of developed into a young man. So, a lot of good people in that organization that helped me out and it was a lot of fun. It’s exciting to get to see everyone and catch up briefly.”

Buffalo acquired Byram on March 6, adding the highly regarded 22-year-old defenseman to its blue line in exchange for forward Casey Mittelstadt.

Now 23, Byram has continued his development as a skilled 200-foot defenseman and a key cog in the Sabres’ roster. Entering Tuesday, his 14 even-strength points are tied for sixth most among NHL defensemen, and the Sabres are outscoring their opponents 25-16 with Byram on the ice at 5-on-5.

“I think he’s got his game in a good place,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who hopes emotions don’t alter Byram’s approach Tuesday night. “Sometimes there is ‘I want to show them even more.’ Just play your game, believe in how you’re playing and don’t overcook it."

“It’s exciting and cool, but at the end of the day, we’re on a three-game slide and we’re trying to get out of that, so that’s what I’m focused on," Byram said.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Lineup notes

As he did Saturday, Ruff once again rearranged his forward lines for Monday’s practice, including a move for Jason Zucker to the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.

Peterka joined Dylan Cozens and Zach Benson on the second line, forming a trio that’s yet to see 5-on-5 time this season. But in Cozens and Peterka’s 45 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time together, Buffalo has held a 61-percent share of shot attempts and a 9-7 edge in high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

Ruff emphasized the need to spark offense from Thompson and Peterka, the Sabres' first and third-leading goal scorers. Thompson has not scored in three games since returning from a lower-body injury despite generating a combined 16 shots in those contests. Peterka last scored on Nov. 11 against Montreal.

“We started the year, had a guy like Cozens that was struggling to find it, and now he’s going better,” Ruff said. “Problem is, now Thompson and Peterka have really slowed down. We know we’re going to need them – if we’re going to be a good offensive team, your best players have to find their mark.”

Here are the full lines from Tuesday's morning skate.

 

Forwards  
17 Jason Zucker72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson24 Dylan Cozens77 JJ Peterka
20 Jiri Kulich71 Ryan McLeod22 Jack Quinn
29 Beck Malenstyn 19 Peyton Krebs

96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel

48 Tyson Kozak
Defensemen Goalies
4 Bowen Byram26 Rasmus Dahlin1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power10 Henri Jokiharju 47 James Reimer
78 Jacob Bryson 75 Connor Clifton 
 8 Dennis Gilbert  
 
 
 

Storylines

1. Breaking the dam

The Sabres have been shut out in two of the last three games. It’s not an issue of shot volume, as Buffalo has tallied 39, 34 and 29 shots on goal during this latest three-game slide. Rather, as Ruff continues to emphasize, the Sabres must get more bodies and pucks to the net with a purpose, not indiscriminately.

“When I talk about next play, sometimes when that guy’s in the lane, the next play is somebody off to the side of the net,” Ruff said.

And when in the net-front area, matching the physicality of opposing defenders will help Buffalo win loose pucks and turn their recent near-misses into goals.

“We lost some battles, we were almost there on a couple others,” Ruff said, reflecting Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to the Islanders. “Just have to make sure next time, the determination is just a little bit greater.”

2, The fourth line

On Saturday, the fourth line of Beck Malenstyn, Peyton Krebs and Nicolas Aube-Kubel proved to be Buffalo’s most effective, driving an 8-1 advantage in shot attempts and 4-0 in scoring chances at 5-on-5. Krebs joined the unit after spending recent games on Cozens’ right wing.

For now, that group will remain intact while former seventh-round pick Tyson Kozak, recalled Friday from AHL Rochester, awaits his NHL debut.

“I know what he brings, the energy, and I think he’s the type of guy that helps lift other players with his infectious work ethic,” Ruff said of Kozak, discussing his potential addition to the lineup this week. “So there’s always a chance, but we’ll evaluate that from game to game.”

Read Monday’s practice report for more on Kozak’s promotion and his development with the Amerks.

3. Scouting the Avalanche

Colorado (13-12-0) has allowed 93 goals this season, tied for third most in the NHL, including 4.4 goals per game over its last five.

With an NHL-worst .856 save percentage, Colorado's goaltending necessitated a trade last Saturday; in a swap of backup goalies, the Avalanche dealt Justus Annunen to Nashville in exchange for 32-year-old Scott Wedgewood. Wedgewood joins Alexandar Georgiev, who owns an .875 save percentage this season.

The Avalanche sit two points behind Calgary for the final Western Conference playoff spot, once again buoyed by their three superstars’ offensive production. Nathan MacKinnon (36 points), Mikko Rantanen (34) and Cale Makar (32) each rank in the NHL’s top 12, and MacKinnon’s 29 assists lead the league.

Mittelstadt has recorded seven goals and 11 assists, but he registered just one even-strength point in 14 November games. Drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2017, the forward tallied 186 points in 339 games with the Sabres from 2018-24.

"He knows what I like to do on the ice and I know him, so it’s going to be a fun battle," said Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin of this first matchup with his longtime teammate. "He’s a competitive guy, so it’s gonna be fun. Also a little bit emotional, but I’m excited.”

Their connection extends beyond the ice. During Dahlin's first few years in Buffalo, Mittelstadt was his English teacher, roommate and video game partner, to name a few.

"We spent so much time together, so we're really good friends," Dahlin said. "He’s enjoying playing in Colorado, so I’m super happy...he's just an unreal human being."

Injuries have slashed through Colorado’s depth, with Ross Colton (foot), Miles Wood (upper-body), Josh Manson (upper-body) and Jonathan Drouin (upper-body) among those who’ve missed time and remain unavailable for Tuesday’s game.

Colorado depends heavily on its sixth-ranked power play, scoring 19 of its 80 goals (24%) at 5-on-4. At 5-on-5, the Avalanche have been outscored 58-45.

Game notes

  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen owns a .925 save percentage in his last three starts vs. Colorado.
  • The Sabres rank sixth in the NHL this season with a 52.9-percent share of 5-on-5 shot attempts.
  • With 72 career goals, Dahlin remains one away from tying Mike Ramsey for second on Buffalo's all-time list for defensemen.

