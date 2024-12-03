Sabres vs. Avalanche | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Breaking the dam

The Sabres have been shut out in two of the last three games. It’s not an issue of shot volume, as Buffalo has tallied 39, 34 and 29 shots on goal during this latest three-game slide. Rather, as Ruff continues to emphasize, the Sabres must get more bodies and pucks to the net with a purpose, not indiscriminately.

“When I talk about next play, sometimes when that guy’s in the lane, the next play is somebody off to the side of the net,” Ruff said.

And when in the net-front area, matching the physicality of opposing defenders will help Buffalo win loose pucks and turn their recent near-misses into goals.

“We lost some battles, we were almost there on a couple others,” Ruff said, reflecting Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to the Islanders. “Just have to make sure next time, the determination is just a little bit greater.”

2, The fourth line

On Saturday, the fourth line of Beck Malenstyn, Peyton Krebs and Nicolas Aube-Kubel proved to be Buffalo’s most effective, driving an 8-1 advantage in shot attempts and 4-0 in scoring chances at 5-on-5. Krebs joined the unit after spending recent games on Cozens’ right wing.

For now, that group will remain intact while former seventh-round pick Tyson Kozak, recalled Friday from AHL Rochester, awaits his NHL debut.

“I know what he brings, the energy, and I think he’s the type of guy that helps lift other players with his infectious work ethic,” Ruff said of Kozak, discussing his potential addition to the lineup this week. “So there’s always a chance, but we’ll evaluate that from game to game.”

Read Monday’s practice report for more on Kozak’s promotion and his development with the Amerks.

3. Scouting the Avalanche

Colorado (13-12-0) has allowed 93 goals this season, tied for third most in the NHL, including 4.4 goals per game over its last five.

With an NHL-worst .856 save percentage, Colorado's goaltending necessitated a trade last Saturday; in a swap of backup goalies, the Avalanche dealt Justus Annunen to Nashville in exchange for 32-year-old Scott Wedgewood. Wedgewood joins Alexandar Georgiev, who owns an .875 save percentage this season.

The Avalanche sit two points behind Calgary for the final Western Conference playoff spot, once again buoyed by their three superstars’ offensive production. Nathan MacKinnon (36 points), Mikko Rantanen (34) and Cale Makar (32) each rank in the NHL’s top 12, and MacKinnon’s 29 assists lead the league.

Mittelstadt has recorded seven goals and 11 assists, but he registered just one even-strength point in 14 November games. Drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2017, the forward tallied 186 points in 339 games with the Sabres from 2018-24.

"He knows what I like to do on the ice and I know him, so it’s going to be a fun battle," said Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin of this first matchup with his longtime teammate. "He’s a competitive guy, so it’s gonna be fun. Also a little bit emotional, but I’m excited.”

Their connection extends beyond the ice. During Dahlin's first few years in Buffalo, Mittelstadt was his English teacher, roommate and video game partner, to name a few.

"We spent so much time together, so we're really good friends," Dahlin said. "He’s enjoying playing in Colorado, so I’m super happy...he's just an unreal human being."

Injuries have slashed through Colorado’s depth, with Ross Colton (foot), Miles Wood (upper-body), Josh Manson (upper-body) and Jonathan Drouin (upper-body) among those who’ve missed time and remain unavailable for Tuesday’s game.

Colorado depends heavily on its sixth-ranked power play, scoring 19 of its 80 goals (24%) at 5-on-4. At 5-on-5, the Avalanche have been outscored 58-45.

Game notes