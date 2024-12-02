Practice Report | Kozak soaking in NHL call-up

For the best of reasons, Buffalo rookie Tyson Kozak had a hectic evening last Friday. The seventh-round draft pick from 2021 was preparing for Rochester’s home game versus Syracuse when he learned he’d be joining the Sabres for his first-ever NHL call-up.

“I was pretty shocked,” Kozak said. “I was just about to warm up, then I got pulled into the office. When [coach Michael Leone] first told me, I honestly couldn’t believe it. It was a surreal moment for me.”

The 21-year-old hustled to join the Sabres, who had just lost to the Canucks in overtime, for their flight to New York.

Kozak didn’t dress for Saturday’s game against the Islanders, but he’s already learned plenty in his brief time with the NHL club.

“It’s definitely a faster game,” Kozak said after Monday’s practice, his first since being recalled. “Bigger guys, stronger guys and not many mistakes being made. So, it’s definitely a hard leap.”

Whether Kozak makes his way into the lineup during this recall could depend on the play of Buffalo’s fourth line of Beck Malenstyn, Peyton Krebs, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who earned praise from Ruff for their performance against New York on Saturday. The Sabres led 8-1 in shot attempts and 4-0 in scoring chances with that line on the ice.

“I thought their puck play was good, and that’s where [Kozak] fits on our team,” Ruff said. “I know what he brings, the energy, and I think he’s the type of guy that helps life other players with his infectious work ethic. We’ll evaluate that from game to game.”

Kozak has already matched his previous AHL career-high with five goals through 14 games for Rochester this season, adding an offensive dimension to the hardworking, defensively reliable identity he’s forged since turning pro in 2022-23.

Rochester assistant coach Vinny Prospal foreshadowed Kozak’s success during the Prospects Challenge this September when he compared Kozak to Anthony Cirelli, the accomplished two-way forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Leone revisited that comment in October, after Kozak’s strong play had earned him a promotion to Rochester’s top line.

“I can’t say enough,” Leone said. “He’s a winning hockey player. Vinny calls him ‘our Cirelli,’ and he is. He’s a winner.”

Kozak is relishing his time with Buffalo, regardless of when or whether he enters the lineup.

“I’m just trying to soak it all in, just trying to enjoy the experience,” he said.

Here’s more from Monday’s practice at KeyBank Center.