Sabres at Avalanche | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres' four-game road trip continues at Colorado.

January 2
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres continue their four-game road trip with a Thursday night rematch against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Dec. 3 at KeyBank Center, Colorado stormed back from an early 4-0 deficit to win 5-4 and extend Buffalo’s winless streak to four games.

The Sabres, despite losing 4-2 in a back-and-forth affair Tuesday at Dallas, have won three of their last four and are playing a more complete team game now than they were a month ago.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the 9 p.m. puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

New Year’s Day was a day off for the Sabres. Check back during the 1:30 p.m. morning skate for the projected lines and other potential lineup news.

Storylines

1. Third line

Buffalo’s third line of Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich and Peyton Krebs continued its strong play in Tuesday’s loss, holding a 13-8 edge in shot attempts during its 11:16 of 5-on-5 ice time – it was the only Sabres line to out-attempt Dallas, as the Stars finished the night with a 59.7-percent shot-attempt share.

With that line on the ice in the last four games, beginning Dec. 23 at the Islanders, Buffalo has led 50-32 in shot attempts, 25-15 in shots on goal, 25-18 in scoring chances and 3-1 in goals.

Their 200-foot effort has led to individual production as well during that four-game span, with three goals and an assist for Kulich, two assists for Benson and a goal for Krebs on Sunday at St. Louis – his fourth of the season and first since Nov. 23.

Read Monday’s practice report for more on Kulich’s recent success.

2. Scouting the Avalanche

In the Dec. 3 matchup, Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev was pulled after allowing four first-period goals; the Avalanche have since traded Georgiev to San Jose for Mackenzie Blackwood, whom they signed to a five-year extension last Friday.

Blackwood is 5-1-0 with a .936 save percentage for Colorado, while backup Scott Wedgewood, another midseason acquisition, is 4-2 with a .932 save percentage. The tandem has stabilized Colorado’s biggest weakness and helped the Avalanche go 10-3-0 since that KeyBank Center comeback.

Top-end scoring talent helps, too. Nathan MacKinnon tallied two goals and an assist on Dec. 3 and leads the NHL with 61 points (14+47). Mikko Rantanen is tied for third with 54 points (21+33), and defenseman Cale Makar leads NHL blueliners with 46 points (11+35).

MacKinnon and Rantanen’s linemate Artturi Lehkonen, up to 14 goals after scoring four times in the last two games, is on pace to shatter his career high of 21 (set in 2022-23). He scored the third-period game winner in Buffalo last month.

Game notes

  • Tage Thompson scored twice on Dec. 3 and has 11 points (7+4) in 10 career games versus Colorado.
  • Jason Zucker has three goals and two assists in his last five games, and he ranks third on the Sabres with 11 goals this season.
  • Former Buffalo forward Casey Mittelstadt scored Tuesday versus Winnipeg to snap an 18-game goal drought. The 2017 first-round pick has 24 points (8+16) in 38 games this season.

