Practice Report | Kulich's productive stretch places him among rookie goal-scoring leaders

DALLAS – Late in the Buffalo Sabres’ win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday, Jiri Kulich made an end-to-end play that was reminiscent of his offensive exploits in Rochester the last two seasons – and a reminder of his growing confidence at the NHL level.
Kulich scooped up a loose puck deep in the defensive zone, made a move to blaze past St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk at the blue line, and sent a deceptive shot between the pads of goaltender Jordan Binnington for the seventh goal of his rookie season.
It was the sort of opportunity that Kulich is recognizing more frequently during film sessions with assistant coach Seth Appert (his head coach for two years with the Amerks) and cashing in on for the Sabres as of late.
“There’s been games, you watch video with him, he starts to express, ‘OK, I can do some of this stuff here,’” Appert said following the Sabres’ practice at American Airlines Center on Monday.
“I think a lot of times early on, you feel like there’s a lot less time and space (in the NHL) – and there is less time and space, but there is probably more than you think there is when you first get up. I think he’s just acclimating to how to score at this level, how good the goalies are, and how important it is in terms of getting your shot off even quicker and with more deception.”