Practice Report | Kulich's productive stretch places him among rookie goal-scoring leaders

Kulich’s seven goals this season are tied for fifth among NHL rookies, while his average of 1.14 goals per 60 minutes ranks first among qualified rookie leaders. He’s scored seven points (5+2) in the Sabres’ last 10 games.

The Sabres cited Kulich’s offensive traits – namely his elite shot – as key factors in their decision to draft him 28th overall in 2022. Those skills immediately translated to pro hockey in North America, evidenced by Kulich’s team-leading goal totals for Rochester in each of the last two seasons.

Appert and his coaching staff in Rochester worked largely on Kulich’s defensive habits, the importance of which had sunk in for Kulich by the time he arrived to camp this past fall. He was physically stronger and intent on earning a spot on Buffalo’s roster.

Ironically, it was Kulich’s commitment to defense and success in the faceoff circle that earned the trust of coach Lindy Ruff early this season.

“It’s a real credit to him,” Appert said. “I mean, those are things that we’ve worked on with him. Myself, Michael Peca, Vinny Prospal, put a lot of time in with him on his play away from the puck – forechecking, angling, defensive detail.

“When you get up to the NHL, a lot of times it takes time to learn how to score in this league. It’s a hard league to score in. If your defensive game isn’t in order and you’re not scoring at the same time, usually you get sent back down. It’s a real credit to him, how hard he’s worked, to be good at those things over the last couple years.”

The offense has followed naturally with more experience – as well as more opportunity, which in itself is a product of spending less time in the defensive zone.

According to NHL Edge, Kulich has spent 43.9 percent of his even-strength ice time in the offensive zone, which ranks in the 92nd percentile among all NHL forwards. He ranks first on the Sabres in shots per 60 (8.52) and expected goals per 60 (0.91) at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

All of those numbers come in spite of the fact that Kulich’s 49 defensive-zone faceoffs rank fifth among league rookies.

“I think what he’s done is his defensive game has allowed him to create more volume of chances lately," Appert said. "When you get a player of his caliber getting more volume of chances, good things tend to happen.”

Here’s more from Monday’s practice in Dallas.