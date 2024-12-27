Sabres vs. Blackhawks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres return home after ending their winless streak.

December 27
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres

Following their three-day holiday break, the Buffalo Sabres return to action versus the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at KeyBank Center.

Having put their winless month in the rearview mirror with Monday’s 7-1 thrashing of the New York Islanders, the Sabres now aim to replicate that well-rounded performance and begin climbing back into Eastern Conference contention.

“It’s up to us now to keep this thing going and not be satisfied about one win,” said captain Rasmus Dahlin. “We have a long way left, we’ve just got to keep going.”

Friday is also Winterfest Theme Night at KeyBank Center. Fans of all ages can enjoy Sabres- and holiday-themed giveaways, promotions and activities.

And don't miss Sabres.com's coverage of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, where 2024 first-round pick Konsta Helenius headlines a group of six Sabres prospects competing for their countries.

The puck drops for Sabres-Blackhawks at 7 p.m. Here's what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (national): ESPN2

Radio: WGR 550

Lineup notes

The Sabres haven’t practiced since Monday’s win because of the leaguewide holiday break.

Check back during the 10:30 a.m. morning skate for the full projected lineup and potential updates from coach Lindy Ruff.

Storylines

1. 60-minute Sabres

Buffalo had continued to emphasize the need for a complete 60-minute effort, but as inconsistency between periods contributed to the growing winless streak, talk grew cheap.

Finally, on Monday, the Sabres stuck to their script and dominated the Islanders from start to finish, scoring a goal in all three periods for the first time since Nov. 11 versus Montreal.

“You’ve got to put those words into actions on the ice and I thought everybody did that,” Sabres alternate captain Tage Thompson said after the win.

“Sometimes you have to be patient, trust that the process and the way the coaches have mapped out the game for you is going to get you the result you need. … I thought tonight we really dug in and committed to play the way we wanted to play the entire game regardless of the score and regardless of what happened.”

That style of play yielded seven goals at one end of the ice and 30 blocked shots at the other, both season highs for Buffalo.

“This is how we have to play and we have to continue to get better,” Dahlin said.

2. The kids are alright

A seven-goal output will always mean gaudy point totals, but the source of Buffalo’s scoring on Monday was another positive development.

Jiri Kulich tallied two goals and an assist for his first career multi-point game. Dylan Cozens recorded two helpers for his first multi-assist night since February. Jack Quinn, with a goal and an assist, had his second two-point effort in his last four games. Zach Benson scored in his 100th NHL game. JJ Peterka’s assist extended his point streak to five games.

Most impressively, Dahlin punctuated his return to the lineup by tying a single-game franchise record for a defenseman with four assists. He also became the first NHL blueliner to accomplish the feat this season.

“It was a solid game defensively and then some skill came out of it from the guys, finally,” Dahlin said.

3. Scouting the Blackhawks

These teams met Oct. 19 at United Center, with Buffalo winning 4-2 for its third-straight victory over Chicago. Thompson and Peterka each tallied a goal and an assist while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 35 of 37 shots.

The Sabres have also won three straight versus the Blackhawks at KeyBank Center, dating back to the 2021-22 season.

Connor Bedard, the reigning Calder Memorial Trophy winner as 2023-24 rookie of the year, has rebounded from a slow start to tally 11 points (4+7) in the last nine games. His 30 points for the season (9+21) lead the team.

That nine-game span coincides with the Dec. 6 firing of coach Luke Richardson. Chicago has since gone 4-5 under interim coach Anders Sorensen; the Blackhawks ranked 31st in the NHL with 2.42 goals scored per game under Richardson and have improved to 14th (3.00 goals per game) during Sorensen’s tenure.

At 26 points (12-21-2), however, they still find themselves in last place in the Western Conference.

Game notes

  • Peterka enters with a five-game point streak (2+5); his career-best streak was six games from Nov. 5-16.
  • In three career games versus Chicago, Luukkonen has gone 3-0 with a .951 save percentage and 1.33 goals-against average.
  • Forward Sam Lafferty played 97 games with the Blackhawks from 2022-23, recording 15 goals and 17 assists.

