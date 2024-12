Sabres at World Juniors | How to watch, schedule, and updated results

The Buffalo Sabres will have six prospects competing in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Ottawa.

The following players are participating in this year’s tournament:

Adam Kleber, RHD (Round 2, 2024) – United States

Anton Wahlberg, C (Round 2, 2023) – Sweden

Brodie Ziemer, RW (Round 3, 2024) – United States

Konsta Helenius, C (Round 1, 2024) – Finland

Maxim Strbak, RHD (Round 2, 2023) – Slovakia

Norwin Panocha, LHD (Round 7, 2023) – Germany

Find the full World Juniors schedule below, and check back daily for updates results and statistics from the participating Sabres.