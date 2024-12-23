Dec. 27 is Winterfest at KeyBank Center

Cookie cutter giveaway

Add some Buffalo pride to your end-of-year baking – the first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive Sabres-themed cookie cutters.

Beer hockey sticks

NEW: Sabres Beer Sticks, presented by Labatt Blue! Stop by the Labatt Blue Zone for an all-new, beer-filled hockey stick and enjoy your 24-ounce beverage while taking in the game. Purchase yours for just $20 and take home your souvenir stick! Sabres beer sticks will be sold during Black and Red Friday games, while supplies last.

Alumni signings + pregame happy hour

Also visit the Labatt Blue Zone from 6-6:45 p.m. for autograph opportunities with Sabres alumni.

Enjoy happy hour pricing before puck drop with $7 16-ounce cans of Blue and Blue Light. You will also have the chance to win Sabres jerseys and tickets as well as participate in our spin wheel to win other great items!

Cookie trail

Participate in the Cookie Trail courtesy of Tops Friendly Markets. At each of the three stops, fans will receive a Sabres-themed cookie. The activity is limited to the first 1,000 kids on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans who would like to participate will need to grab their trail map and bag at the Guest Services counter between Aisles 7 and 8 on the 100-level concourse.*

*Must have trail map and bag to participate.

JJ’s Jammie Drive

In partnership with Trusted Nurse Staffing, join Sabres forward JJ Peterka in supporting Our Lady of Victory Charities – bring new or lightly used children’s pajamas to donate to families in need.

Drop-off location can be found in KeyBank Center’s main pavilion just outside the box office windows.

Give 716 raffle

Purchase your 50/50 raffle ticket and take part in the special holiday raffle with a guaranteed jackpot of $71,600 and second-chance prizes including Sabres and Bills-autographed merchandise. You can purchase your ticket at the game or here: sabres.com/5050

More concourse activities – located on 100-level concourse