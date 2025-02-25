Sabres vs. Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Dahlin leading the way

Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and two assists in the win over the Rangers, which Ruff described as the Sabres captain’s best game this season.

The performance marked the continuation of a run from Dahlin that started prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off. He carried that momentum through the international tournament, where he skated as part of an elite Swedish defense corps that featured future Hall of Famers in Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson along with reigning Stanley Cup finalists Mattias Ekholm and Gustav Forsling.

All told, Dahlin has 12 points on his current six-game point streak, which dates back to Jan. 28. He leads all NHL players with 24 assists since Dec. 23.

And, as the defenseman has gotten healthier, the goals are starting to follow. Dahlin admitted he had been playing through a nagging injury that affected his shot, which explains the drop in his goal scoring coming off a 20-goal campaign last season.

He has nine goals this season, but three in the last two games (along with another for Sweden at 4 Nations).

“This is the healthiest he’s been,” Ruff said. “I think when you’re feeling better, you play better. He started the year where he missed some camp and he missed some games. I think it’s taken a long time to catch up, and he’s played through a lot of stuff, too. So. this is best – by far, the best – I’ve seen him play and move on the ice.”

2. Even-strength defense

The Sabres held the Rangers to one even-strength goal on Saturday – and even that was a technicality, with a New York power play having just expired as the puck crossed the goal line.

Buffalo has allowed just nine 5-on-5 goals in its last five wins (the outlier being a 6-4 loss in Nashville in their last game before the break).

“We’re really taking a lot of pride in how we’re trying to play and eliminate some of the big opportunities in the game,” Ruff said. “And I thought against the Rangers, we did a good job.”

3. Scouting the Ducks

Anaheim is 7-1-1 in its last nine games coming off an overtime loss in Detroit on Sunday. The run of success has come in spite of a cold power play, which is 1-for-21 in that stretch and ranks 31st in the NHL this season at 11.9 percent.

What has gone right for the Ducks during their recent stretch has been a propensity to win close games, with each of their last five contests having been decided by one goal, along with strong play from both of their goaltenders. Lukas Dostal is 5-0-1 with a .921 save percentage in his last six games; John Gibson is 2-1-0 with a .941 save percentage in his last five.

Mason McTavish, the Ducks’ 22-year-old center, has led the way offensively of late with seven goals in the last 10 games. Veteran forward Troy Terry leads the team in scoring this season with 41 points.

The Ducks will be without forward Trevor Zegras, who has been suspended three games for interference in Sunday’s game against Detroit.