Sabres vs. Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Bowen Byram enters the matchup with 6 points in his last 6 games.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff is continuing to keep his eye on the standings as the Buffalo Sabres embrace the steep climb ahead of them coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Ruff has targeted seven points in every five-game stretch – a 3-1-1 record – as a path to climbing back into contention. The Sabres opened their current segment with an emphatic 8-2 win over the New York Rangers at home on Thursday.

“I look at the scoreboard,” Ruff said. “Doesn’t matter. You’ve got to know where you’re at to know where you’ve got to get to. So, we know where we’ve got to get to, and just take it one game at a time.”

Their next task comes in the form of a visit from the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at KeyBank Center. It will be the season-series finale between the two teams, with the Sabres having won 3-2 in Anaheim on Nov. 22 on Jiri Kulich’s overtime goal.

The Sabres will be holding a special Black History Celebration before and during the game, spotlighting local artists, entertainers, and Black-owned businesses. Find more information on the celebration here.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Lineup notes

Alex Tuch and Jason Zucker were held out of Monday’s practice for maintenance days. Zucker and Tuch both left Saturday’s win during the third period due to injuries. (Zucker returned in that game but Tuch did not.)

Ruff said he expects both Tuch and Zucker to participate in the team’s morning skate, scheduled for 10:30 a.m., and decide on their availability for the game afterward.

Check back after the skate for updates.

Storylines

1. Dahlin leading the way

Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and two assists in the win over the Rangers, which Ruff described as the Sabres captain’s best game this season.

The performance marked the continuation of a run from Dahlin that started prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off. He carried that momentum through the international tournament, where he skated as part of an elite Swedish defense corps that featured future Hall of Famers in Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson along with reigning Stanley Cup finalists Mattias Ekholm and Gustav Forsling.

All told, Dahlin has 12 points on his current six-game point streak, which dates back to Jan. 28. He leads all NHL players with 24 assists since Dec. 23.

And, as the defenseman has gotten healthier, the goals are starting to follow. Dahlin admitted he had been playing through a nagging injury that affected his shot, which explains the drop in his goal scoring coming off a 20-goal campaign last season.

He has nine goals this season, but three in the last two games (along with another for Sweden at 4 Nations).

“This is the healthiest he’s been,” Ruff said. “I think when you’re feeling better, you play better. He started the year where he missed some camp and he missed some games. I think it’s taken a long time to catch up, and he’s played through a lot of stuff, too. So. this is best – by far, the best – I’ve seen him play and move on the ice.”

2. Even-strength defense

The Sabres held the Rangers to one even-strength goal on Saturday – and even that was a technicality, with a New York power play having just expired as the puck crossed the goal line.

Buffalo has allowed just nine 5-on-5 goals in its last five wins (the outlier being a 6-4 loss in Nashville in their last game before the break).

“We’re really taking a lot of pride in how we’re trying to play and eliminate some of the big opportunities in the game,” Ruff said. “And I thought against the Rangers, we did a good job.”

3. Scouting the Ducks

Anaheim is 7-1-1 in its last nine games coming off an overtime loss in Detroit on Sunday. The run of success has come in spite of a cold power play, which is 1-for-21 in that stretch and ranks 31st in the NHL this season at 11.9 percent.

What has gone right for the Ducks during their recent stretch has been a propensity to win close games, with each of their last five contests having been decided by one goal, along with strong play from both of their goaltenders. Lukas Dostal is 5-0-1 with a .921 save percentage in his last six games; John Gibson is 2-1-0 with a .941 save percentage in his last five.

Mason McTavish, the Ducks’ 22-year-old center, has led the way offensively of late with seven goals in the last 10 games. Veteran forward Troy Terry leads the team in scoring this season with 41 points.

The Ducks will be without forward Trevor Zegras, who has been suspended three games for interference in Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Game notes

  • With an assist tonight, Dahlin would extend his assist streak to a career-best seven games.
  • Tage Thompson has nine goals in his last nine games after scoring twice in the win over the Rangers. His 28 goals this season are tied with Boston’s David Pastrnak for eighth in the NHL.
  • Bowen Byram has six points (2+4) in the last six games.

