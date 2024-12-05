Sabres text alert service to provide instant access to special offers, event announcements, and more

The Buffalo Sabres have announced a new text alert service, making it easier than ever to stay in the loop and receive instant access to special offers, announcements of team events, and more.

Fans can register for the text alert service here. Once you register, you will unlock a 20-percent discount offer on select Sabres tickets.

Here are more ways to stay connected:

Sabres Mobile App

The Buffalo Sabres mobile app is your ultimate companion for staying connected to the team you love. Packed with features that bring the Sabres experience to your fingertips, the app offers fans an all-in-one platform for real-time updates, exclusive content, and easy access to essential game-day tools.

Download the Sabres app to enjoy:

Live Game Updates : Follow every play with live stats, scores, and updates.

: Follow every play with live stats, scores, and updates. Tickets and Mobile Entry : Manage your tickets and get into KeyBank Center with ease.

: Manage your tickets and get into KeyBank Center with ease. Exclusive Content : Access behind-the-scenes videos, player interviews, and breaking news.

: Access behind-the-scenes videos, player interviews, and breaking news. Custom Alerts : Be the first to know about roster moves, schedule updates, and special offers.

: Be the first to know about roster moves, schedule updates, and special offers. Fan Engagement: Participate in polls, contests, and other interactive experiences.

Whether you're cheering from the stands or following from home, the Sabres mobile app is your go-to resource for everything Buffalo Sabres. Download it today on iOS or Android and take your fandom to the next level!

Sabres Email

Don’t miss a moment of the action - sign up for Buffalo Sabres email updates and get the latest team news delivered straight to your inbox!

As a subscriber, you’ll receive:

Breaking News : Be the first to know about roster updates, trades, and game recaps.

: Be the first to know about roster updates, trades, and game recaps. Exclusive Offers : Enjoy special promotions on tickets, merchandise, and more.

: Enjoy special promotions on tickets, merchandise, and more. Event Announcements: Get all the details on upcoming games, watch parties, and community events.

Stay connected to your team and never miss an update. Sign up for Sabres email updates today.