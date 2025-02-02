Finland adds Henri Jokiharju to 4 Nations roster

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju was added on Sunday to Team Finland’s roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

The international best-on-best tournament, which runs from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, will also feature Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen representing Finland and captain Rasmus Dahlin representing Sweden.

Injuries to Miro Heiskanen and Jani Hakanpaa created an opening for Jokiharju on the Finnish blue line. The 25-year-old joins a back end including Esa Lindell, Olli Maatta, Niko Mikkola, Juuso Valimaki and former Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

In his seventh NHL season, Jokiharju has played 36 games entering Sunday, totaling one goal, three assists and a plus-six rating while averaging 16:44 of ice time.

Jokiharju has represented his country on the international stage before, helping Finland win gold medals at the both the IIHF World Junior Championship and the IIHF World Championship in 2019.

He, Luukkonen and Team Finland begin their tournament Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. versus the United States at Bell Centre, available on ESPN and ESPN+. They’ll face Dahlin and Sweden on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m., available on ABC and ESPN+.

