Mrtka reflects on first World Juniors experience, winning silver medal  

Radim Mrtka nearly had his quest for a medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship end before the tournament even began.

The ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft sustained a shoulder injury minutes into the first period of Czechia’s first pre-tournament game against Latvia on Dec. 19.

Mrtka missed Czechia's first two games of the tournament, including a back-and-forth 7-5 loss to Canada that featured four lead changes. Mrtka, however, would later get his payback when it mattered most.

“I think I could play with it, but it just could only get worse,” Mrtka said. “... I'm glad the coach (Patrik Augusta) gave me the confidence back to join them during the tournament. And it was great. I was feeling good afterwards.”

Mrtka’s ice time was managed throughout the tournament as the defenseman logged between 17 and 18 minutes over his first four games. He said it was a challenge to get back to game speed without playing the full pre-tournament schedule and having missed substantial practice time.

Czechia rattled off group stage wins over Finland – which concluded in a wild 2-1 overtime finish – and Latvia, when Mrtka finished plus-2.

Czechia cruised in the quarterfinal round with a 6-2 win over Switzerland to set up a rematch against heavily favored Canada in the semifinal. Canada boasted some of the tournament's top talents with Porter Martone, Michael Hage, Zayne Parekh and top 2026 prospect Gavin McKenna.

It was a semifinal that mirrored the group stage game, with the lead swapping hands twice before Mrtka helped spring the game winner with 1:14 to play. Mrtka ignited the rush with a rifled seam pass to Adam Benak, who found Tomas Poletin for the clincher.