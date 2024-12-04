Dahlin, Luukkonen to compete in 4 Nations Face-Off

Rasmus Dahlin and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will represent their countries at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, an international tournament featuring teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States that will be held in Boston and Montreal from Feb. 12 to 20.
Finland and Sweden revealed their rosters on Wednesday afternoon. Canada and the U.S. will announce their rosters during a live selection show airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.
The 4 Nations Face-Off will mark the first best-on-best international tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
Dahlin joins a talented Swedish defense corps that includes a pair of Norris Trophy winners in Pittsburgh’s Erik Karlsson and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman, plus Florida’s Gustav Forsling, Calgary's Rasmus Andersson, Edmonton's Mattias Ekholm, and Minnesota's Jonas Brodin.