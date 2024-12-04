Dahlin, Luukkonen to compete in 4 Nations Face-Off

A native of Lidkoping, Sweden, Dahlin has represented the country at two of the last three IIHF World Championships, the 2018 Olympics, and twice at the World Junior Championship.

Dahlin, the top pick in 2018, is one of two Swedish players to be drafted first-overall in NHL history along with Hall-of-Fame forward Mats Sundin. At 24 years old, he ranks 17th all-time in career points by a Swedish defenseman (311) and fifth in points per game (0.67). Since entering the league in 2018-19, he ranks first in power-play goals (26); second in games played (461), goals (72) and game-winning goals (13); and third in assists (239) and points (311) among all Swedish defensemen.

Dahlin is tied for 11th among NHL defensemen with 19 points in 25 games this season, his first as captain of the Sabres. His six goals are tied for sixth.

Luukkonen is one of three goaltenders on Finland’s roster along with Nashville’s Juuse Saros and Vancouver’s Kevin Lankinen. The Espoo native backstopped Finland to gold medals at the U-18 World Championship in 2016 and the World Junior Championship in 2019. He was named to the tournament All-Star teams at both events.

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Luukkonen leads all Finnish goaltenders in save percentage (.909), goals-against average (2.60) and shutouts (6). Among those goaltenders, he ranks second in games played (71), games started (68), wins (35) and saves (1,774).