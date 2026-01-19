At the Horn | Hurricanes 2 - Sabres 1

The Sabres were unable to solve Brandon Bussi after Rasmus Dahlin's early goal.

20260119 ATH 2
By Jourdon LaBarber
Rasmus Dahlin scored to put the Buffalo Sabres on the board early, but they were unable to solve rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi from that point on in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Monday.

The Sabres were limited to 19 shots but had nine high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. Dahlin scored their lone goal 1:33 into the contest with a hard wrist shot on the rush, which beat Bussi beneath his glove.

Bussi turned away every chance from there, including a highlight-reel glove save to rob a point-blank chance for Tage Thompson on a 2-on-0 rush. He kept the puck out of the net once again during a mad scramble in the game’s final seconds, which included multiple saves on Thompson.

Bussi, a 27-year-old rookie, earned his 18th win in just his 22nd career appearance.

The Hurricanes received goals from Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis, the latter of which broke a 1-1 tie on the power play early in the third period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves.

The loss opened a run of five consecutive road games for the Sabres, which continues Tuesday night in Nashville.

Statistics

20260119 ATH STats

Scoring summary

BUF 1, CAR 0 – Period 1, 1:33 – Rasmus Dahlin (7) from Jack Quinn (17) and Jason Zucker (14)

Rasmus Dahlin opens the scoring in Carolina

BUF 1, CAR 1 – Period 1, 7:04 – Andrei Svechnikov (17) from Sebastian Aho (34) and Sean Walker (10)

BUF 1, CAR 2 – Period 3, 2:10 (PP) – Seth Jarvis (22) from Andrei Svechnikov (25) and Sebastian Aho (35)

Full highlights

FINAL | Hurricanes 2 - Sabres 1

Photo gallery

Postgame sound

Rasmus Dahlin - Jan. 19, 2026

Tage Thompson - Jan. 19, 2026

Lindy Ruff - Jan. 19, 2026

Up next

The Sabres play on Tuesday in Nashville. Coverage on MSG begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8.

