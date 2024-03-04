Sabres fall to Jets to conclude back-to-back set at home

Buffalo led entering the 3rd period, but Winnipeg responded with four unanswered goals to earn the win.

buf_postgame_03032024
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Eric Robinson scored to give the Buffalo Sabres a lead entering the second intermission, but a string of four unanswered goals lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 win inside KeyBank Center on Sunday.

The Sabres were previously 19-0-1 this season when leading after two periods.

“We made too many mistakes,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “It cost us. Lost some battles that you would like to have won and made some mistakes. That was the difference.”

Josh Morrissey drove to the net and scored the tying goal for Winnipeg with 9:22 remaining. Morgan Barron added the winning goal 3:17 later, scooping up a loose puck in the neutral zone and burying a wrist shot on the rush from the right circle.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Sean Monahan added empty-net goals for the Jets in the final minutes.

The Jets, who were 8-2-0 in their last 10 games and had allowed the second-fewest goals per game in the NHL entering Sunday, finished the game with a 35-19 edge in shots.

“I don’t know if we were playing not to lose instead of trying to just go out there and play in the offensive zone and play defense by playing offense,” Robinson said. “It just felt like we were trying to hold onto it. You can’t do that against good teams.”

The Sabres twice had the lead, beginning when JJ Peterka finished a tic-tac-toe passing sequence on the power play to open the scoring with 2:27 remaining in the first period. Morrissey delivered a no-look pass from the point to set up the tying goal for Nino Niederreiter with 5.5 seconds to go before intermission.

Robinson put the Sabres back in front at the 9:20 mark of the second period, receiving a backhand feed from Peyton Krebs in the slot and beating goaltender Laurent Brossoit with a wrist shot. The Sabres maintained that lead for the next 20 minutes thanks in part to the goaltending of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who finished the night with 30 saves.

Morrissey broke through on Winnipeg’s eighth shot of the third period, a point-blank attempt from below the left faceoff circle. The Sabres responded with a long shift in the offensive zone from the line of Robinson, Krebs, and Zemgus Girgensons, but it ended with Barron going the other direction for the game-winning goal.

The Sabres entered the night having won five of their last six games, including a 7-2 victory over Vegas on Saturday.

“I think our guys fought fatigue,” Granato said. “But you either find a way to fight through it or find a way to be more efficient. And we were caught in the middle. … I don’t think we pressured pucks enough. And when we didn’t, we weren’t smart enough filling the right areas. We were on occasion early and throughout the game, but the last 10 minutes, obviously the dam broke there.”

Here’s more from the loss.

Highlights from Sabres vs. Jets

1. Luukkonen started on back-to-back nights for the first time this season and made his 19th start in Buffalo’s last 21 games.

“If I get a start, I’m happy about it,” he said. “I felt I was ready for it. It was really an unfortunate third, but I felt like I had an alright game and I felt good today.”

2. Peterka hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his young career, having previously scored 12 goals in 77 games as a rookie last season. He’s tied for the Sabres lead with Jeff Skinner, who reached 20 during the win over Vegas on Saturday.

“I think it’s always great to crack the number but at the end of the day, I just want to go out there and have fun and obviously help the team,” he said.

3. The Sabres scored a power-play goal for the fifth consecutive game and are 6-for-12 in that span. Peterka’s goal was the product of quick passing among all five players on the ice, beginning with a feed at the top of the zone from Owen Power to Casey Mittelstadt.

Mittelstadt sent the next pass to the slot for Skinner, who immediately delivered a no-look, backhand feed to Okposo on the left side of the net. Okposo sent a quick pass across to set Peterka up with an open look at the back door."

JJ Peterka opens the scoring against Winnipeg

“I think we just don’t feel the pressure,” Peterka said when asked about the recent success on the power play. “I think we just go out there and want to have fun, want to make plays, and yeah, just looking for the open guy always.”

Up next

The Sabres play a back-to-back set on the road beginning Wednesday in Toronto. The game will air nationally on TNT beginning at 7 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

News Feed

At the Horn | Jets 5 - Sabres 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Jets

Game Night | Sabres vs. Jets

Sabres score 5 unanswered goals to defeat Golden Knights

At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Golden Knights 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Golden Knights

Game Night | Sabres vs. Golden Knights

'The complete package' | Dahlin scores OT winner to defeat Lightning

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Lightning 2 (OT)

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

Sabres recall Tokarski from Rochester Americans

Game Night | Sabres at Lightning

Sabres fall short in physical road matchup with Panthers 

At the Horn | Panthers 3 - Sabres 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Panthers

Game Night | Sabres at Panthers

Prospects Pipeline | Latest on the Amerks & updates on prospects in the NCAA

'It's not an easy job' | Dahlin's uptick in ice time helping fuel Sabres' recent success