Playoff-bound Sabres look to recapture defensive game

WASHINGTON – The Buffalo Sabres had mixed emotions Saturday night after losing 6-2 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

On the one hand, Buffalo had just snapped its 14-year playoff drought, officially clinching a berth when Detroit lost a few hours prior. Four months ago, the team sat in last place; in two weeks, it’ll begin competing for the Stanley Cup.

“Obviously unbelievable,” said captain Rasmus Dahlin. “I’m happy for the city. I’m happy for all the guys that have been grinding here for years: the equipment managers, the trainers, my teammates. Most of [all], the people in the city. Wow, it’s gonna be special, that’s for sure.”

Added Alex Tuch: “Really proud of the group. It’s been a long time coming – it’s my fifth year here – and I was a pretty happy guy this afternoon.”

On the other hand, the Sabres have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since early December, and a 2-3-2 skid has dropped them to third place in the Atlantic Division. Saturday’s was their most lopsided defeat in months.