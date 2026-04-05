At the Horn | Capitals 6 - Sabres 2

The Sabres fall in D.C. after clinching a playoff spot.

20260404 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres could not overcome an early three-goal deficit in a 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

The game was played hours after the Sabres officially clinched their first playoff berth since 2011 as the result of the Detroit Red Wings’ loss to the New York Rangers.

The Sabres dropped consecutive games in regulation for the first time since they lost three straight from Dec. 3 to 8. They are now tied for second place in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens, who won their eighth straight game on Saturday.

Washington jumped ahead early with three goals scored in a span of 2:37 by Jakob Chychrun, Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael. Buffalo goaltender Alex Lyon was replaced at that point by Colten Ellis, who made his first appearance since Feb. 3.

Rasmus Dahlin and Beck Malenstyn responded with first-period goals for the Sabres to cut the deficit to 3-2, but that was all they could generate against Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson despite 39 shots and five power plays, including an abbreviated 5-on-3.

Lyon stopped two of five shots in 5:52. Ellis made 17 saves on 19 shots in 53:19.

Buffalo has five regular-season games remaining.

Statistics

20260404 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 0 – WSH 1 | Period 1, 3:15 – Jakob Chychrun (25) from Alex Ovechkin (29) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (11)

BUF 0 – WSH 2 | Period 1, 3:35 – Dylan Strome (18) from Aliaksei Protas (25) and Alex Ovechkin (30)

BUF 0 – WSH 3 | Period 1, 5:52 – Connor McMichael (11) from Jakob Chyrchrun (34) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (12)

BUF 1 – WSH 3 | Period 1, 6:30 – Rasmus Dahlin (18) from Josh Norris (18) and Alex Tuch (32)

Rasmus Dahlin scores his 18th of the season

BUF 2 – WSH 3 | Period 1, 12:15 – Beck Malenstyn (7) from Jordan Greenway (5) and Rasmus Dahlin (51)

Beck Malenstyn brings the Sabres within one

BUF 2 – WSH 4 | Period 2, 6:06 – Aliaksei Protas (24) unassisted

BUF 2 – WSH 5 | Period 3, 6:26 – Ryan Leonard (17) from Cole Hutson (5) and Justin Sourdif (18)

BUF 2 – WSH 6 | Period 3, 8:55 (SH) – Tom Wilson (29) from Connor McMichael (30)

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Capitals 6 - Sabres 2

Up next

The Sabres return home for an important Atlantic Division matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

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