At the Horn | Capitals 6 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres could not overcome an early three-goal deficit in a 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

The game was played hours after the Sabres officially clinched their first playoff berth since 2011 as the result of the Detroit Red Wings’ loss to the New York Rangers.

The Sabres dropped consecutive games in regulation for the first time since they lost three straight from Dec. 3 to 8. They are now tied for second place in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens, who won their eighth straight game on Saturday.

Washington jumped ahead early with three goals scored in a span of 2:37 by Jakob Chychrun, Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael. Buffalo goaltender Alex Lyon was replaced at that point by Colten Ellis, who made his first appearance since Feb. 3.

Rasmus Dahlin and Beck Malenstyn responded with first-period goals for the Sabres to cut the deficit to 3-2, but that was all they could generate against Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson despite 39 shots and five power plays, including an abbreviated 5-on-3.

Lyon stopped two of five shots in 5:52. Ellis made 17 saves on 19 shots in 53:19.

Buffalo has five regular-season games remaining.