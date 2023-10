Dylan Cozens scored in overtime to lift the Buffalo Sabres over the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 3-2 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner also tallied for Buffalo while goaltender Devon Levi made 21 saves in his third straight start in net.

Brandon Hagel scored a pair of goals for Tampa and Jonas Johansson made 28 stops in the crease.