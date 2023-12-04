At the Horn | Predators 2 - Sabres 1

Olofsson scored the lone goal in Buffalo's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

buf_atthehorn_12032023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Victor Olofsson scored the Buffalo Sabres’ lone goal on a penalty shot in the Sabres’ 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday night inside KeyBank Center.

The Predators tallied a pair of goals from Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin just 1:14 apart in the first period to give Nashville a 2-0 lead after one before Olofsson put the Sabres on the board in the second.

Buffalo held a 35-29 advantage in shots, but Predators goaltender Juus Saros stopped 34 of 35 shots to lead Nashville to victory.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves in net for the Sabres while Dylan Cozens led the team with seven shots on goal.

Forward Alex Tuch exited the game due to an injury with 12:26 remaining.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 9:40 – Filip Forsberg, unassisted (1-0, NSH)

Nashville won the draw in the left circle and Forsberg took a quick shot off the far side post and in to give the Predators a 1-0 lead. 

Period 1, 10:54 – Yakov Trenin from Colton Sissons and Cole Smith (2-0, NSH)

Smith picked up a loose puck in the Sabres' zone and dropped a pass back to Sissons, who took a shot from the left circle that deflected in off of Trenin.  

Period 2, 10:02 (PS) – Victor Olofsson (2-1, NSH)

Rasmus Dahlin sent a pass down the ice to send Olofsson on a breakaway before Olofsson was tripped up by Jeremy Lauzon. He was awarded a penalty shot and capitalized on the opportunity as he deked out Saros to cut the deficit in half.

Victor Olofsson scores on a penalty shot

UP NEXT

The Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday for Native American Heritage Night. 

Tickets are available here. 

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+/Hulu at 7:30 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

