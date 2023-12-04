At the Horn | Predators 2 - Sabres 1

Victor Olofsson scored the Buffalo Sabres’ lone goal on a penalty shot in the Sabres’ 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday night inside KeyBank Center.

The Predators tallied a pair of goals from Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin just 1:14 apart in the first period to give Nashville a 2-0 lead after one before Olofsson put the Sabres on the board in the second.

Buffalo held a 35-29 advantage in shots, but Predators goaltender Juus Saros stopped 34 of 35 shots to lead Nashville to victory.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves in net for the Sabres while Dylan Cozens led the team with seven shots on goal.

Forward Alex Tuch exited the game due to an injury with 12:26 remaining.