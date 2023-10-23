News Feed

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canadiens 

Everything you need to know ahead of the team’s morning skate.

buf_gamenightgraphic_10232023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres (2-3-0) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-1-1)

Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres conclude their homestand Monday against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center.



Here’s what you need to know ahead of the team’s morning skate.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.), NHL Network (For out-of-market fans)

Radio: WGR 550

LAST TIME OUT

Buffalo

Sabres 3, Islanders 1 (Oct. 21)

Goal scorers: Jeff Skinner, Mattias Samuelsson, Dylan Cozens

Goaltending: Eric Comrie (W, 24 SV, 1 GA)

Montreal

Canadiens 3, Capitals 2 (OT) (Oct. 21) 

Goal scorers: Cole Caufield, Sean Monahan, Brendan Gallagher

Goaltending: Jake Allen (W, 31 SV, 2 GA)

SABRES TO WATCH

  • Rasmus Dahlin is riding a four-game point streak with five assists in that span
  • Casey Mittelstadt recorded two assists vs. the Islanders and has four points in five games
  • Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner, and JJ Peterka are tied for the team lead with two goals each
  • Erik Johnson (18:14) and Jordan Greenway (17:17) lead all Sabres skaters in shorthanded time on ice

THE ROAD AHEAD

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27: Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: Buffalo vs. Colorado, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Stay tuned for the game preview following morning skate.