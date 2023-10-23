Game Night | Sabres vs. Canadiens 

Buffalo Sabres (2-3-0) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-1-1)
Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
The Sabres conclude their homestand Monday against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the team’s morning skate.
Everything you need to know ahead of the team’s morning skate.
The Sabres conclude their homestand Monday against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the team’s morning skate.
TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.), NHL Network (For out-of-market fans)
Radio: WGR 550
Buffalo
Sabres 3, Islanders 1 (Oct. 21)
Goal scorers: Jeff Skinner, Mattias Samuelsson, Dylan Cozens
Goaltending: Eric Comrie (W, 24 SV, 1 GA)
Montreal
Canadiens 3, Capitals 2 (OT) (Oct. 21)
Goal scorers: Cole Caufield, Sean Monahan, Brendan Gallagher
Goaltending: Jake Allen (W, 31 SV, 2 GA)
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27: Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29: Buffalo vs. Colorado, 1 p.m. | Tickets
Wednesday, Nov. 1: Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Stay tuned for the game preview following morning skate.