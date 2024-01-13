At the Horn | Canucks 1 - Sabres 0 

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Thatcher Demko stopped 26 of 26 shots for the Canucks to earn his fourth shutout of the season. Sam Lafferty scored the game’s lone goal early in the second period as Vancouver extended its win streak to five games.

The Sabres held a 26-23 edge in shots, led by four shots from Tage Thompson and three shots each from Zach Benson, Casey Mittelstadt, and Alex Tuch in the loss.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson exited the game 13 seconds into the second period with an upper-body injury after taking a shoulder from Filip Hronek.