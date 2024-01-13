At the Horn | Canucks 1 - Sabres 0 

Buffalo falls 1-0 to Vancouver as Demko earns 4th shutout of the season.

By Katelyn Kardaman
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Thatcher Demko stopped 26 of 26 shots for the Canucks to earn his fourth shutout of the season. Sam Lafferty scored the game’s lone goal early in the second period as Vancouver extended its win streak to five games.

The Sabres held a 26-23 edge in shots, led by four shots from Tage Thompson and three shots each from Zach Benson, Casey Mittelstadt, and Alex Tuch in the loss.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson exited the game 13 seconds into the second period with an upper-body injury after taking a shoulder from Filip Hronek.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 2, 2:05 – Sam Lafferty from Nikita Zadorov (1-0, VAN)

Vancouver struck first as Brock Boeser beat Luukkonen far side 36 seconds into the second period, but Buffalo challenged for an offside. The call was overturned after video review determined the Canucks were offside prior to the goal.

The Canucks found the back of the net 1:29 later when Zadorov took a shot from the point and Lafferty put away the rebound in front of the blue paint to go up 1-0.

GAME GALLERY

GAME DAY | Sabres vs. Canucks

GAME DAY | Sabres vs. Canucks

January 13, 2024

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres vs. Canucks

UP NEXT

The homestand continues with a matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Tickets are available here.

The pregame show on MSG/MSG+ begins at 11:30 a.m. with puck drop scheduled for noon. Radio coverage can be found on 1520 WWKB.

