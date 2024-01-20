Sabres close out homestand with loss to Lightning

Tage Thompson said the Buffalo Sabres’ game plan going into the final game of their six-game homestand was to make the Tampa Bay Lightning work for their chances and make them defend by getting the puck behind, but he felt his team made it more difficult on themselves after allowing the Lightning to take a two-goal lead early in the first.

Although Buffalo limited Tampa Bay to just 16 shots on goal in the contest, the Lightning capitalized on their chances, including both goals in the opening period, to defeat the Sabres 3-1 inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.

“I think we let them off a little easy tonight, gave them kind of an easy game and obviously, they get a two-goal lead and now we’re chasing a little bit,” Thompson said. “… They’re a good team. They’re going to make you earn everything you get offensively. I think we just made the game a little bit too easy for them tonight.”