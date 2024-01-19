At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Blackhawks 0

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 inside KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Luukkonen extended his shutout streak to 157:55, dating back to the second period of the Sabres’ 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks last Saturday. He made 28 saves to shut out the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Luukkonen has started four straight games for the Sabres. He’s 5-1-1 in his last seven games played.

Zemgus Girgensons, JJ Peterka, and Rasmus Dahlin scored goals for the Sabres, who won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Ryan Johnson had two assists.

Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves for the Blackhawks.