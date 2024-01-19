At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Blackhawks 0

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves for his second consecutive shutout.

ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 inside KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Luukkonen extended his shutout streak to 157:55, dating back to the second period of the Sabres’ 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks last Saturday. He made 28 saves to shut out the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Luukkonen has started four straight games for the Sabres. He’s 5-1-1 in his last seven games played.

Zemgus Girgensons, JJ Peterka, and Rasmus Dahlin scored goals for the Sabres, who won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Ryan Johnson had two assists.

Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves for the Blackhawks.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 12:27 – Zemgus Girgensons from Ryan Johnson and Peyton Krebs

The Sabres turned in a dominant first period, earning lopsided advantages in shots (13-4) and shot attempts (32-7). They nearly opened the scoring just before the final horn sounded, but Soderblom turned away a deflection by Tuch on a Rasmus Dahlin shot from the point.

Buffalo finally beat Soderblom with another deflection midway through the second period. Girgensons got a piece of Ryan Johnson’s shot from the half wall for his fourth goal of the season.

Zemgus Girgensons gives Sabres 1-0 lead

Period 3, 2:57 – JJ Peterka from Ryan Johnson and Jack Quinn

Peterka doubled the Sabres’ lead shortly after the conclusion of a power play early in the third period. The forward caught a pass from Johnson down low, changed directions to pull away from defenseman Isaak Phillips, and sent a shot from along the goal line in off the mask of Soderblom.

JJ Peterka scores 14th goal of season

Period 3, 6:06 (PP) – Rasmus Dahlin from Casey Mittelstadt and Alex Tuch

The Sabres were awarded a five-minute power play after Philipp Kurashev was assessed a major penalty for boarding against Erik Johnson behind the Buffalo net.

Dahlin capitalized quickly, burying a shot from the point while Zach Benson screened Soderblom.

Rasmus Dahlin gives Sabres 3-0 lead

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres 3-0 win over Blackhawks

VICTORY SPEECH

Go inside the locker room following the win!

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Don Granato addresses the media.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen addresses the media

Zemgus Girgensons addresses the media

Henri Jokiharju addresses the media

GAME GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Blackhawks

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Blackhawks

January 18, 2024

UP NEXT

The Sabres conclude their six-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center for Kids Takeover Day.

Tickets are available here. 

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 12 p.m. while the puck drops at 12:30. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550. 

The first 5,000 kids in attendance for the game will receive a youth-sized Sabres bucket hat. For more information on the day, click here.

News Feed

buffalo sabres recall jacob bryson january 18 2024

Sabres recall Bryson from Rochester
buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks preview lineup starting goaltender ukko-pekka luukkonen dylan cozens 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blackhawks
buffalo sabres versus chicago blackhawks game night january 18 2024 how to watch players to watch ukko pekka luukkonen tage thompson casey mittelstadt

Game Night | Sabres vs. Blackhawks
what to expect at buffalo sabres kids takeover day 2024 tampa bay lightning

What to expect on the Sabres' annual Kids Takeover Day
buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks game rescheduled january 17 2024

Sabres game vs. Blackhawks rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines january 16 2024 team continues homestand amerks update prospects pipeline jiri kulich matt savoie isak rosen

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue homestand with wins in 4 of last 6 games 
buffalo sabres versus san jose sharks postgame report january 15 2024 ukko pekka luukkonen 2nd shutout of season casey mittelstadt records 3 points in win alex tuch jordan greenway

Luukkonen's 28-save shutout leads Sabres to victory over Sharks
buffalo sabres san jose sharks at the horn recap january 15 2024 casey mittelstadt ukko pekka luukkonen

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Sharks 0
buffalo sabres recall defenseman kale clague from rochester americans january 15 2024

Sabres recall Clague from Amerks
buffalo sabres versus san jose sharks game preview january 15 2024 5 things to know ahead of the game mattias samuelsson rasmus dahlin

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Sharks
how to watch buffalo sabres san jose sharks january 15 2024

Game Day | Sabres vs. Sharks
buffalo sabres how to vote in the 2024 all star skills fan vote toronto february 2 2024 rasmus dahlin

How to vote Dahlin into the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition 
buffalo sabres vancouver canucks recap highlights ukko-pekka luukkonen january 13 2024

Sabres unable to solve Canucks goaltender Demko in shutout loss
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks at the horn recap january 13 2024 game highlights postgame comments ukko pekka luukkonen thatcher demko

At the Horn | Canucks 1 - Sabres 0 
buffalo sabres announce time change for game against san jose sharks monday january 15 2024

Start time for Sabres game vs. Sharks on Monday, Jan. 15 changed to 12 p.m.
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks game preview january 13 2024 5 things to know ahead of the matchup tage thompson jordan greenway

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canucks 
how to watch buffalo sabres vs vancouver canucks january 13 2024

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canucks
buffalo sabres practice report january 12 2024 jordan greenway tage thompson injury update

Greenway's switch to center, leadership on penalty kill helped fuel win over Senators