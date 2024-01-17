What to expect on the Sabres' annual Kids Takeover Day

The Sabres will have young fans in various "junior roles" for their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kids Takeover_Update VB copy
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The next generation will be running the show at KeyBank Center when we host our annual Kids Takeover Day this Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12:30 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kids Takeover is our annual opportunity to get young fans involved in the game experience with roles such as Jr. Reporter, Jr. Social Media Editor, Jr. In-Arena Host, Jr. PA Announcer, and Jr. Anthem Singer.

The first 5,000 kids in attendance for the game will receive a youth-sized Sabres bucket hat. The game will feature kid-friendly content and activities throughout the afternoon, including:

  • A chance for kids to give their best Duffer and Marty impressions at a broadcast desk photo opportunity
  • Sign making with representatives from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery
  • Face painting
  • Air brush tattoos
  • Balloon Animals
  • A 360 Fan Cam featuring a custom Kids Takeover photo border.

Now, let’s meet this year’s team:

SMKT-179_Intro_Aliza_Kids_2024_VB 1
SMKT-179_Intro_Hannah_Kids_2024_VB 1
SMKT-179_Intro_Reagan_Kids_2024_VB
SMKT-179_Intro_Macen_Kids_2024_VB 1
SMKT-179_Intro_Dylan_Kids_2024_VB 1
SMKT-179_Intro_James_Kids_2024_VB
SMKT-179_Intro_Delaney_Kids_2024_VB 1

