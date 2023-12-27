Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Bruins 

The Buffalo Sabres have returned from their three-day holiday break and will host the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Wednesday to open a two-game homestand.

The Sabres and Bruins will meet for the third and final time this season after Buffalo defeated Boston 3-1 in their last meeting in Boston on Dec. 7.

Sabres coach Don Granato believes his team set the pace in the previous matchup between the two teams and will need to do so again tonight to find success.

“We need to play our game every night and I think when you do, you can kind of set the pace,” Granato said. “You know, if we’re on our game, we’re the ones setting the pace. I felt we did that very well. You know very well you’re not going to dominate 60-full minutes against anybody, let alone the top teams in the league. But we need to establish our pace, our style of game. Usually, the team that is able to do that feels good about things. We had good jump and good legs that night and it worked out well.”