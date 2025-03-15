At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Golden Knights 3 (SO)

Rasmus Dahlin scored the game-tying goal with 13.6 seconds remaining in regulation and the Buffalo Sabres went on to win 4-3 over the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Dahlin’s tying goal came less than three minutes after Jack Eichel had scored to put the Golden Knights ahead 3-2. Buffalo previously trailed 2-0 before goals from Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 16 saves and made two more in the shootout, which was decided on Alex Tuch’s goal in the third round.

Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev scored goals for Vegas. Adin Hill stopped 34 of 37 shots.

Buffalo was without forwards Josh Norris (undisclosed) and JJ Peterka (lower body) and also lost Jiri Kulich to a second-period injury following a hit to the head by Howden.