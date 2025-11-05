Lyon’s standout performance nets just 1 point for Sabres

An excellent performance from Alex Lyon carried the team for 60 minutes, but the Buffalo Sabres lost 2-1 in overtime to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are 5-1-4 in their last 10, including a seven-game point streak, but they’ve lost all four games settled in 3-on-3 overtime. In this one, Alex Tuch had an early scoring chance denied by Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka; 20 seconds later, Clayton Keller found a hole in Buffalo’s defensive-zone coverage and skated in for the winning goal.

“After the shot on goal, instead of Tuch backing out, I’d like to see him stay in,” coach Lindy Ruff said, diagnosing the Sabres’ extra-period struggles. “We were still above the puck. … We backed out and said, ‘Here, you guys come at us.’

“… We had our chance, and then our coverage wasn’t good enough. We lost coverage again on the high cycle, and we let Keller walk in. He shouldn’t get that easy a look.”