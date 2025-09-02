Sabres announce black-and-red schedule, additional ticket promotions for 2025-26

The Buffalo Sabres will wear their black-and-red third jerseys 15 times during the 2025-26 season, including seven “Throwback Thursday” games.

The fan-favorite jerseys, back for the fourth straight year, will make their season debut when the Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Oct. 24.

Single Game Tickets are on sale now. Pick your favorite black-and-red matchup or bundle them together with a 10-Game Flex Plan.

And, if you’re a fan of the ’90s and 2000s, be sure to join us on Thursday home games – each of which will include throwback themed content, music, entertainment, alumni appearances, plus a unique pennant giveaway. Pennant designs will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The full black-and-red schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 24 vs. Toronto – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6 vs. St. Louis – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Calgary – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. New Jersey – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. Boston – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Anaheim – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15 vs. Montreal – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Pittsburgh – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Sunday, March 8 vs. Tampa Bay – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 vs. Washington – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Saturday, March 28 vs. Seattle – 5:30 p.m.

Monday, April 6 vs. Tampa Bay – 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Also, check out the following ticket packages and promotional offers as you plan your Sabres schedule for this season (ticket packages will be available today, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.):

College Nights: College students have access to tickets starting at $20 for select Monday through Wednesday home games. Find more information here .

College students have access to tickets starting at $20 for select Monday through Wednesday home games. Find more information . Military Discount: Active and former military members. 10 percent off every home game. Learn more here .

Active and former military members. 10 percent off every home game. Learn more . Bills Night Jersey Ticket Package: Secure a seat for Bills Night on Oct. 28 and receive a commemorative Bills-themed Sabres jersey through this special ticket pack. Get yours now.

Secure a seat for Bills Night on Oct. 28 and receive a commemorative Bills-themed Sabres jersey through this special ticket pack. Black-and-Red ‘Hockey and Hoops’ Ticket Package: In celebration of March Madness returning to KeyBank Center, this ticket package for the Throwback Thursday game on March 12 comes with a No. 26 black-and-red basketball jersey. Get yours here.

In celebration of March Madness returning to KeyBank Center, this ticket package for the Throwback Thursday game on March 12 comes with a No. 26 black-and-red basketball jersey. Group Tickets and Experiences: Groups of 10 or more receive 10% off single game ticket pricing (based on game and location). Youth Hockey Group Experiences: Don’t miss the chance to book your youth hockey team for an exclusive game experience including Blueline Buddies, Pregame Ice, or Highmark Intermission.

10-Game Flex Plans: Choose your very own 10-game flex plan and get the home opener for free! Create your own schedule of games or choose from the “Weekend” or "Black and Red" plan!

Choose your very own 10-game flex plan and get the home opener for free! Create your own schedule of games or choose from the or plan! Suite Nights: Single-game suites are now available. Networking events, holiday parties or birthdays – celebrate your event with us. Reserve your suite today.

View full theme night schedule here.

Additional promotions and ticket options will be added throughout the season.