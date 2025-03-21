At the Horn | Utah Hockey Club 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-2 to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday at Delta Center.

After Buffalo overcame a pair of one-goal deficits, Utah’s Dylan Guenther scored the game winner with 5:47 remaining.

James Reimer got his first start in net for Buffalo since March 3 at Montreal. He made 25 saves on 28 shots, including seven high-danger saves, per Natural Stat Trick.

Sabres forward JJ Peterka re-entered the lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury. He scored a power-play goal and tallied a game-high six shots in 21:01 of ice time. Ryan McLeod scored Buffalo’s other goal, while Zach Benson was scratched due to illness.

Mikhail Sergachev scored two goals for Utah, one into an empty net. Logan Cooley and Kevin Stenlund (empty net) also scored, and goalie Karel Vejmelka stopped 26 of 28 shots.