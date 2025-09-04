Sabres announce new uniform numbers for 2025-26 season

New numbers for the new guys, plus a Zach Benson-Josh Norris swap.

SSC-3117_New Uniform Numbers Article Header copy
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

One of the Buffalo Sabres’ more under-the-radar trades this offseason took place behind the scenes between forwards Josh Norris and Zach Benson.

Norris, who wore a No. 13 sweater during his three-game Sabres debut in March, was longing for the number he’d grown accustomed to with the Ottawa Senators. But No. 9 belonged to Benson, the 20-year-old entering his third NHL season and continuing to establish himself as an impactful lineup staple.

“I texted Benny just wondering what he would want if he gave me ‘9’,” Norris said. “He was nice enough to do it, so I’m gonna get him a little gift, and then I’ll get ‘9’ back."

Benson will now return to his roots and wear No. 6.

"I actually wore '6' before I went to juniors," Benson said. "Obviously I like '9' a lot, but it's kind of cool to go back to '6' as well.

"... Usually it's the bigger guys wearing '6', so that's a little different."

Indeed, 14 players, all defensemen, have worn No. 6 in Sabres franchise history. It most recently belonged to the 6-foot-4 Erik Johnson in 2023-24.

New Benson and Norris jerseys are now available at The Sabres Store at KeyBank Center. Fans can update nameplates on previously purchased jerseys for $42.

Here are all the new uniform numbers for the 2025-26 Sabres:

#6 – Zach Benson – F

#8 – Michael Kesselring – RHD

#9 – Josh Norris – F

#15 – Justin Danforth – F

#21 – Conor Timmins – RHD

#28 – Zac Jones – LHD

#34 – Alex Lyon – G

#86 – Noah Ostlund – F

#91 – Josh Doan – F

