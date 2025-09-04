Sabres announce new uniform numbers for 2025-26 season

One of the Buffalo Sabres’ more under-the-radar trades this offseason took place behind the scenes between forwards Josh Norris and Zach Benson.

Norris, who wore a No. 13 sweater during his three-game Sabres debut in March, was longing for the number he’d grown accustomed to with the Ottawa Senators. But No. 9 belonged to Benson, the 20-year-old entering his third NHL season and continuing to establish himself as an impactful lineup staple.

“I texted Benny just wondering what he would want if he gave me ‘9’,” Norris said. “He was nice enough to do it, so I’m gonna get him a little gift, and then I’ll get ‘9’ back."