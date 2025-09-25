Camp Notebook | Luukkonen returns with sights set on Sabres’ opener

Timmins talks local ties
Defenseman Conor Timmins, one of the Sabres’ right-shot acquisitions this summer, is expected to bring a simple, no-nonsense game to Buffalo’s blue line.
This marks the fifth NHL team for Timmins, who debuted with Colorado in 2019-20 and went on to play for Arizona, Toronto and Pittsburgh. But for the St. Catharines, Ontario, native, Buffalo hits especially close to home; he was at his parents’ lake house in Fort Erie, just across the Peace Bridge, when he learned of the June 28 trade.
“This is a dream come true for me, to be this close to home, to be playing for the city where everyone’s so hungry, the fans want it so bad,” Timmins said.
Unsurprisingly, he received plenty of ticket requests after the trade, and his parents bought season tickets to help keep up with that demand. Timmins, who celebrated his 27th birthday last Thursday, is getting a close-up view of a core childhood spot.
“I came to Sabres games probably more than Leafs games growing up, just with the proximity and how easy it is to get here,” he said. “I remember watching guys like (Jason) Pominville, Derek Roy, (Chris) Drury, Christian Ehrhoff and Ryan Miller. So, yeah, there’s a lot of memories for me coming to these games here.”