Camp Notebook | Luukkonen returns with sights set on Sabres’ opener

It took an extra week, but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is finally back on the ice with his teammates.

The Buffalo Sabres’ goaltender, whose lower-body injury held him out of the start of training camp, returned to practice Thursday at KeyBank Center.

“That’s the best part of the training: to play with the guys, skate with the guys,” said Luukkonen, who expects to be ready for the Oct. 9 regular season opener. “So, it was really fun to be on the ice.

“Of course, coming back, the pace is a little bit different, but in the end, felt good.”