Sabres at Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Following a pair of wins over Columbus to start the week, the Buffalo Sabres continue their preseason on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

The Sabres will look to continue to implement the defensive, hardworking identity that carried them to wins in their first two exhibitions. They allowed a combined one goal in those games, with three goaltenders – Alexandar Georgiev, Alex Lyon and Devon Levi – combining for 40 saves on 41 shots.

“I thought, defensively, we were menaces,” forward Zach Benson said following Tuesday’s game, a 2-1 victory at home.

The puck drops at 7. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.