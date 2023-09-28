News Feed

Sabres announce roster for Thursday's preseason game in Pittsburgh
Postgame Report | Luukkonen makes 25 saves in preseason debut
'It's very special' | Sabres embracing small-town feel of Kraft Hockeyville preseason game
Sabres defeat Bruins 4-1 in preseason home opener
Sabres vs. Bruins | Roster updates and lines to watch for in preseason home opener
Thompson, Dahlin among Sabres on roster for Tuesday's preseason home opener
Camp Notebook | Sabres brace for stretch of 4 games in 5 nights
‘It’s what you dream of’ | Benson tallies goal in 1st NHL preseason game
Sabres erase 2-0 deficit to win preseason opener in Washington
Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener
'Forge a path forward' | Okposo speaks at 'Unstoppable Africa' conference in New York City
Sabres enter next phase of camp following Blue and Gold Scrimmage
Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs
Sabres announce roster for preseason opener in Washington
Camp Notebook | Johnson seizing opportunity as veteran leader
How to watch the Sabres' 2023 preseason games
'Pressure as privilege' | Sabres embracing expectations entering 2023-24  
Camp Notebook | Talks on Dahlin, Power extensions intensifying

Lindgren, Panocha returned to respective junior clubs

The Sabres’ training camp roster is now down to 60 players.

By Katelyn Kardaman
The Buffalo Sabres have returned defensemen Mats Lindgren and Norwin Panocha to their respective junior clubs, the team announced Thursday.

Buffalo now has 60 players on its training camp roster, including 35 forwards, 19 defensemen, and six goaltenders.

Lindgren, a fourth-round pick (106th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, will return to the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL where he recorded 34 points (11+23) in 63 games last season and added nine points (2+7) in 12 playoff contests.

The 19-year-old appeared in one preseason game for the Sabres, tallying one assist and one shot in 13:07 of ice time against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Panocha, 18, will play for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season after spending most of the 2022-23 campaign with Eisbaren Berlin’s junior team, registering six goals and 16 assists in 34 games. 

The Sabres’ seventh-round pick (205th overall) in this year’s draft, Panocha made his preseason debut Wednesday, recording a plus-1 rating and logging valuable minutes on the penalty kill unit.