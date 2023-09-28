Lindgren, Panocha returned to respective junior clubs

The Buffalo Sabres have returned defensemen Mats Lindgren and Norwin Panocha to their respective junior clubs, the team announced Thursday.

Buffalo now has 60 players on its training camp roster, including 35 forwards, 19 defensemen, and six goaltenders.

Lindgren, a fourth-round pick (106th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, will return to the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL where he recorded 34 points (11+23) in 63 games last season and added nine points (2+7) in 12 playoff contests.

The 19-year-old appeared in one preseason game for the Sabres, tallying one assist and one shot in 13:07 of ice time against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Panocha, 18, will play for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season after spending most of the 2022-23 campaign with Eisbaren Berlin’s junior team, registering six goals and 16 assists in 34 games.

The Sabres’ seventh-round pick (205th overall) in this year’s draft, Panocha made his preseason debut Wednesday, recording a plus-1 rating and logging valuable minutes on the penalty kill unit.