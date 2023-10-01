Sabres loan Cecconi, Davies to Rochester pending waiver clearance

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned defensemen Joseph Cecconi and Jeremy Davies to the Rochester Americans pending waiver clearance, the team announced Sunday.

The Sabres now have 33 players on their training camp roster, consisting of 20 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Buffalo will play two more preseason games this week, before preparing for their season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12 at KeyBank Center. Click here for the full schedule.

The remaining training camp roster is as follows: