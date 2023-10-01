News Feed

Sabres loan Cecconi, Davies to Rochester pending waiver clearance

Sabres trim training camp roster to 33 players.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned defensemen Joseph Cecconi and Jeremy Davies to the Rochester Americans pending waiver clearance, the team announced Sunday.

The Sabres now have 33 players on their training camp roster, consisting of 20 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Buffalo will play two more preseason games this week, before preparing for their season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12 at KeyBank Center. Click here for the full schedule.

The remaining training camp roster is as follows:

Forwards (20)

9 Zach Benson

15 Brandon Biro

24 Dylan Cozens

28 Zemgus Girgensons

12 Jordan Greenway

17 Tyson Jost

19 Peyton Krebs

20 Jiri Kulich

37 Casey Mittelstadt

81 Brett Murray

21 Kyle Okposo

71 Victor Olofsson

77 JJ Peterka

22 Jack Quinn

63 Isak Rosen

13 Lukas Rousek

93 Matt Savoie

53 Jeff Skinner

72 Tage Thompson

89 Alex Tuch

Defensemen (10)

78 Jacob Bryson

38 Kale Clague

75 Connor Clifton

26 Rasmus Dahlin

6 Erik Johnson

33 Ryan Johnson

10 Henri Jokiharju

25 Owen Power

23 Mattias Samuelsson

61 Riley Stillman

Goaltenders (3)

31 Eric Comrie

27 Devon Levi

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen