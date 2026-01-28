At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Maple Leafs 4

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Buffalo is now eight points ahead of Toronto in the Atlantic Division standings.

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored his first career hat trick and tied a career high with five points (3+2), including the go-ahead goal late in the second period. He became the second Sabres defenseman to reach 400 career points (402, exactly), trailing only Phil Housley (558).

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson had three points (0+3) for the second time in his career – the previous came Dec. 27 versus Boston.

Forward Tage Thompson played his 500th NHL game, scored his 28th goal of the season and added an assist. He had another goal overturned by an offsides review.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in net for Buffalo but exited after 12 minutes with a lower-body injury. Colten Ellis entered in relief and made 16 saves on 18 shots to earn the win.