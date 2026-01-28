At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Maple Leafs 4

Watch the highlights from Rasmus Dahlin's first career hat trick.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Buffalo is now eight points ahead of Toronto in the Atlantic Division standings.

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored his first career hat trick and tied a career high with five points (3+2), including the go-ahead goal late in the second period. He became the second Sabres defenseman to reach 400 career points (402, exactly), trailing only Phil Housley (558).

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson had three points (0+3) for the second time in his career – the previous came Dec. 27 versus Boston.

Forward Tage Thompson played his 500th NHL game, scored his 28th goal of the season and added an assist. He had another goal overturned by an offsides review.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in net for Buffalo but exited after 12 minutes with a lower-body injury. Colten Ellis entered in relief and made 16 saves on 18 shots to earn the win.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 0, TOR 1 | Period 1, 7:44 – Matthew Knies (13) from John Tavares (26) and Matias Maccelli (14)

BUF 1, TOR 1 | Period 1, 9:29 – Rasmus Dahlin (9) from Ryan McLeod (24) and Mattias Samuelsson (21)

Rasmus Dahlin ties the game at 1-1

BUF 1, TOR 2 | Period 1, 10:48 – Auston Matthews (26) from Max Domi (19) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (24)

BUF 2, TOR 2 | Period 1, 13:16 (PP) – Josh Doan (16) from Rasmus Dahlin (30)

Josh Doan scores his 16th of the season

BUF 3, TOR 2 | Period 1, 18:05 – Tage Thompson (28) (unassisted)

Tage Thompson gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

BUF 3, TOR 3 | Period 2, 11:17 – Bobby McMann (17) from Auston Matthews (18) and Max Domi (20)

BUF 4, TOR 3 | Period 2, 18:17 – Rasmus Dahlin (10) from Mattias Samuelsson (22) and Peyton Krebs (16)

Rasmus Dahlin scores his 2nd of the game

BUF 5, TOR 3 | Period 3, 0:16 – Alex Tuch (19) from Tage Thompson (27) and Mattias Samuelsson (23)

Alex Tuch extends the Sabres lead to 5-3

BUF 6, TOR 3 | Period 3, 11:33 – Jack Quinn (12) from Rasmus Dahlin (31)

Jack Quinn makes it 6-3 Sabres

BUF 6, TOR 4 | Period 3, 14:58 – Max Domi (8) from Auston Matthews (19) and Bobby McMann (12)

BUF 7, TOR 4 | Period 3, 19:13 – Rasmus Dahlin (11) (unassisted)

Rasmus Dahlin scores hat trick goal

Game photos

Full highlights

Up next

Up next

The Sabres host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 7 p.m. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

