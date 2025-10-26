Sabres come away with hard-fought point in OT loss to Leafs

TORONTO – Tage Thompson weighed the disappointment of a lost point against the promise the Buffalo Sabres continued to show in Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.
The Sabres fell to the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime, but the ingredients of their strong recent play remained intact. They held their opponent to 22 shots with tight, persistent checking. Both special teams units continued to excel. Physicality was met with timely responses.
All in all, the Sabres left Toronto having earned three out of four possible points from their home-and-home set against the Maple Leafs. They’re 4-1-1 in their last six games overall.
“I liked our game, and I think we’ve got to continue to do the things that are getting us to this point,” Thompson said. “Obviously you want the two points, but overall, we can be really happy with our effort in the last two games.”