Sabres come away with hard-fought point in OT loss to Leafs

Buffalo was dealt another dose of injury adversity to start the day. The team planned for Colten Ellis – fresh off an impressive NHL debut earlier this week – to start the game. Ellis was even sent to Toronto on Friday ahead of his teammates to get a good night’s rest.

Ellis woke up Saturday morning experiencing discomfort in his back, however, prompting a change of plans in goal.

“He tried to go and then we realized it was probably not the right idea,” Ruff said.

The Sabres instead turned to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to make his season debut. Luukkonen had played a conditioning assignment game with Rochester earlier in the week but had otherwise been without game action since sustaining a lower-body injury in the preseason.

Despite the late change of plans, the Sabres rallied around Luukkonen and played their way to a third-period lead. Thompson scored a pair of goals, the second of which came on the power play to put them ahead 3-2 with 12:54 left to play.

Dakota Joshua tied the game for Toronto with 6:50 remaining on a shot taken from high in the left circle – one of just five shots allowed by the Sabres during the third period.

“I kind of missed the release on that one,” Luukkonen said. “But … you have to find the puck. It’s not an excuse that you don’t see the puck. You can’t think like that. So, just got to play that one better and probably would’ve got an extra point tonight.”