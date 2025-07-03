Development camp never gets old for Richard, who steals the show in 3-on-3

Defensemen running wild

With an abundance of open ice, 3-on-3 hockey tends to bring out the best – offensively – from defensemen. Especially so on Thursday, as both scrimmage rosters featured more blueliners than forwards.

One defenseman who made the most of his opportunity was 2025 fifth-round pick Noah Laberge. The 6-foot-1, left-shot prospect consistently jumped into the play, carried the puck to the net and created chances, and he got a goal for his efforts. He also dished a beautiful stretch pass from deep in his own end.

Laberge displayed his offensive skills this past season, too, playing for the QMJHL’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan and finished with 35 points (12+23) in 63 games. For 2025-26, he’s staying in the QMJHL but joining the Newfoundland Regiment for their inaugural season.

And defenseman Simon-Pier Brunet, at his second camp after being drafted in last year's fourth round, contributed a pair of goals. The second came on a remarkable, between-the-legs, backhand, spin-around effort in tight. Brunet is set to join the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigres this coming season, then Merrimack College for 2026-27.

Update on Devon Levi

Seamus Kotyk, the organization's goaltending development coach, offered his thoughts on Devon Levi, who’s spent much of the last two seasons with Rochester and ranked among the AHL’s best netminders. In the 2024-25 regular season, Levi finished with a 2.20 goals-against average – compared to 2.42 the previous year – and a .919 save percentage, down slightly from .927 in 2023-24.

“He took a lot of steps with improving, just the workload, the volume, the games, consistency,” Kotyk said. “… And more subtle things you don’t see when you come to the rink: the maturing into the pro every day, the day-to-day, the habits, the lifestyle, that’s where I saw a lot of growth.”

Levi is eager, of course, to establish himself as a regular at the NHL level. In the meantime, though, he’s embraced his role with the Amerks and been a key factor behind back-to-back strong seasons and playoff appearances in Rochester.

“He had every opportunity to come in with a chip on his shoulder, but that’s not him,” Kotyk continued. “All the personalities matched with that team, and he was – always, every day – in the moment. He was never like ‘I should be in Buffalo.’ He was just, ‘I’m here, I’m gonna make the most of it and I’m gonna give what I have.’”

Adams has said he’d be comfortable with an opening-night goalie tandem of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Levi, but that may be less likely after Tuesday’s free-agent signing of veteran Alex Lyon. Even if Lyon’s signing means Levi’s remaining in Rochester for now, it shouldn’t prove detrimental to the latter’s development.

“I don’t think it hurts having more reps at the minor league level; I think it benefits the long run of your career,” Kotyk said. “Getting a little more reps under your belt, I think, can help with your consistency down the road, when that consistency is really needed in your game. And the Sabres, we’ve got to have goaltending that is there every night for us.”