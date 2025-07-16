Sabres announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

Key dates and matchups during Buffalo’s 82-game slate.

By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The NHL has released the full schedule for the 2025-26 regular season.

From the Oct. 9 home opener versus the Rangers to the April 15 finale against Dallas, here are some key dates to look forward to.

Home opener

  • NYR | Thursday, Oct. 9 – 7 p.m.

After scoring 16 goals and going 2-1-0 against the Rangers last season, the Sabres will look to continue their success against former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Igor Shesterkin and open the year with a win.

Two visits from the two-time champs

  • FLA | Saturday, Oct. 18 – 1 p.m.
  • FLA | Monday, Jan. 12 – 7 p.m.

Buffalo has just two Saturday matinees on the home-ice schedule, with the first coming against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. The Panthers will return to KeyBank Center in January for the second game of a five-game homestand.

Home-and-home against Toronto

  • TOR | Friday, Oct. 24 – 7 p.m.
  • at TOR | Saturday, Oct. 25 – 7 p.m.

This year’s Sabres and Maple Leafs will quickly get acquainted with one another, facing off on back-to-back nights just two weeks into the season. They’ll play two more times later in the season: Jan. 27 at Toronto and March 14 in Buffalo.

Ovi in town

  • WSH | Saturday, Nov. 1 – 7 p.m.
  • WSH | Thursday, March 12 – 7 p.m.

The Capitals will be making their first visits to Buffalo since Alex Ovechkin became the all-time goals leader in April – he’ll begin the season with 897 career tallies.

Best from the West

  • EDM | Monday, Nov. 17 – 7 p.m.

The Sabres take on the two-time defending Western Conference champions at KeyBank Center. It’s always entertaining when Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers come to town, as each of their last six visits – four Sabres wins – have been decided by one goal.

Black Friday in Buffalo

  • NJD | Friday, Nov. 28 – 4 p.m.

For the fifth straight season, the Sabres will follow the Thanksgiving day off with a Black Friday home game. Buffalo has beaten the Devils three straight times on home ice.

Six-game road trip

  • at PHI | Wednesday, Dec. 3 – 7:30 p.m.
  • at WPG | Friday, Dec. 5 – 7 p.m.
  • at CGY | Monday, Dec. 8 – 9 p.m.
  • at EDM | Tuesday, Dec. 9 – 9 p.m.
  • at VAN | Thursday, Dec. 11 – 10 p.m.
  • at SEA | Sunday, Dec. 14 – 5 p.m.

The Sabres will embark on their longest road trip since January of 2012; this one will span 12 days, four time zones and two countries.

Olympic break

  • PIT | Thursday, Feb. 5 – 7 p.m.
  • Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games | Feb. 6-22
  • at NJD | Wednesday, Feb. 25 – 7 p.m.

The Sabres will take a three-week break as NHL players participate in the Olympics for the first time since 2014. Rasmus Dahlin has already been selected to Sweden’s roster, and other Sabres – Tage Thompson, presumably – could be heading to Italy, too.

After the break, Buffalo heads to Newark to begin a three-game trip.

Pacific trip

  • at VGK | Tuesday, March 17 – 10 p.m.
  • at SJS | Thursday, March 19 – 10 p.m.
  • at LAK | Saturday, March 21 – 4 p.m.
  • at ANA | Sunday, March 22 – 8 p.m.

Late-night hockey returns to begin a four-game trip to Vegas and California.

Game 82

  • DAL | Wednesday, April 15 – 7 p.m.

Buffalo concludes the regular season on home ice for the second straight year.

