Sabres announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

Download a printable copy of the 2025-26 schedule.
Home opener
- NYR | Thursday, Oct. 9 – 7 p.m.
After scoring 16 goals and going 2-1-0 against the Rangers last season, the Sabres will look to continue their success against former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Igor Shesterkin and open the year with a win.
Two visits from the two-time champs
- FLA | Saturday, Oct. 18 – 1 p.m.
- FLA | Monday, Jan. 12 – 7 p.m.
Buffalo has just two Saturday matinees on the home-ice schedule, with the first coming against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. The Panthers will return to KeyBank Center in January for the second game of a five-game homestand.
Home-and-home against Toronto
- TOR | Friday, Oct. 24 – 7 p.m.
- at TOR | Saturday, Oct. 25 – 7 p.m.
This year’s Sabres and Maple Leafs will quickly get acquainted with one another, facing off on back-to-back nights just two weeks into the season. They’ll play two more times later in the season: Jan. 27 at Toronto and March 14 in Buffalo.
Ovi in town
- WSH | Saturday, Nov. 1 – 7 p.m.
- WSH | Thursday, March 12 – 7 p.m.
The Capitals will be making their first visits to Buffalo since Alex Ovechkin became the all-time goals leader in April – he’ll begin the season with 897 career tallies.