Ryan Miller's 'Catwalk for Charity' event returns on April 10

Ryan Miller is bringing a 716 flavor to his annual “Catwalk for Charity” event, presented by the New Era Cap Foundation, on Thursday, April 10.

The event, which began during Miller’s playing career and was revived featuring Sabres alumni last season, will be held at Seneca One (located at 1 Seneca Street) from 7 to 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Ryan Miller Legacy Fund at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

This year’s event will be Buffalo themed as local athletes, fashion entrepreneurs, and area celebrities will join Miller as runway models sporting “The 716 Collection” – featuring outfits designed by local brands including New Era, 26 Shirts, Just Dishin’, Cafe, and The Vintage Raider.

The event will feature Buffalo-themed food items, a basket raffle with premium prizes, and the exclusive opportunity to purchase items modeled on the catwalk. That night’s Sabres game against the Columbus Blue Jackets will also be shown throughout the evening.

“Since our first event in 2007, Catwalk for Charity has been about bringing people in Buffalo together for a fun, entertaining night – all while supporting the important mission at Courage of Carly," Miller said. "I’m excited that we were able to incorporate local elements into this year’s event and truly make it a celebration of the city I love.”

Miller organized the first “Catwalk for Charity” event through his Steadfast Foundation in 2007 in support of pediatric cancer patients at Roswell Park. The fundraiser became an annual staple for the remainder of his time in Buffalo, serving as a chance for fans to interact with players in a casual environment while raising over $1 million.

The Sabres established The Ryan Miller Legacy Fund, an endowment benefitting Courage of Carly pediatric patients at Roswell Park, in 2023 as a tribute to the former goaltender’s philanthropic commitment in Western New York.

Tickets for this year’s event are available here. Fans can purchase general admission or VIP tickets, which come with the following benefits: