Ryan Miller’s Catwalk for Charity to celebrate 2005-06 season 

Ryan Miller is being joined by several of his teammates from the 2005-06 season for this year’s Catwalk for Charity, presented by the New Era Cap Foundation, which will be held on Friday, Jan. 16 at Babeville.

The annual event – originally launched in 2007 through Miller’s Steadfast Foundation – has raised over $1 million for pediatric cancer patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Miller held the event throughout his playing career with Buffalo and it was revived following his jersey retirement in 2023.

This year’s event will coincide with the team’s 2005-06 Reunion Night on Jan. 15, when the Sabres will celebrate one of the most beloved teams in franchise history during their game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Fans who attend Catwalk for Charity will have the chance to connect with some of their favorite 2005-06 players in a fun, casual setting – and watch them walk the runway in outfits inspired by the era.

“Those of us who played during the 2005-06 season will always share a bond with the people in Western New York who supported us,” Miller said. “This year’s Catwalk for Charity will allow all of us to reminisce on that special season together while supporting the mission at Roswell Park.”

Tickets for the event are $100, but don’t miss our Early Bird offer! Purchase your tickets by December 1 to lock in the special price of just $85. All proceeds from Catwalk for Charity will benefit the Ryan Miller Legacy Fund at Roswell Park.

In addition to the runway show and player meet-and-greets, this year’s event also includes:

Live music by Strictly Hip

Basket raffles

Live and silent auctions

Open bar (included in the cost of your ticket)

A full list of attending alumni will be announced at a later date.

The event is proudly supported by Sabres Gold Ring Partners: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Highmark WNY, LECOM and KeyBank.