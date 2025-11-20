‘It’s just a miracle’ | Russell Wansart wins cancer battle following free screening at KeyBank Center 

The Sabres and Roswell Park will hold their next free prostate cancer screening event at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, Nov. 25

Russell
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Russell Wansart and his brother Jeffrey Wansart are lifelong Sabres fans.

When Russell was stationed in Germany with the United States Army, Jeffrey sent him Polaroid pictures from Sabres games at The Aud, offering glimpses of Lindy Ruff, Jerry Korab, Larry Playfair and more of their favorite players.

While the brothers grew apart over the years, the Sabres brought them back together three years ago. Jeffrey reached out to Russell about becoming a Sabres season ticket member, and the two signed up.

That decision paved the way for Russell to be at KeyBank Center for a game early last season, where he saw a promotion for a free prostate cancer early detection screening being held by the Sabres and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Russell, on a whim, chose to attend – a decision that may have saved his life.

“If it wasn’t for the Buffalo Sabres and Roswell Park, I probably wouldn’t even be here today,” Wansart said.

The Sabres and Roswell Park will hold their next Prostate Cancer Early Detection Event on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at KeyBank Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The screening – held in a private space – consists of a full examination and a blood draw which lasts approximately 10 minutes.

The event will include appearances from Sabres alumni, KeyBank Center tours and more. Register for the screening here.

The opportunity to meet former Sabres players was what primarily drew Russell to last year’s event, never considering that his screening would detect cancer.

“When I got the call from Roswell a couple weeks later it was like, ‘Oh, my god,’” he said.

Shortly after having the screening in November 2024, Russell met with Dr. Eric Kauffman, who informed him his tests had shown elevated PSA (prostate specific antigen) levels. A subsequent biopsy confirmed Russell’s cancer diagnosis.

Roswell Park took quick action, with Dr. Kauffman and Dr. Ahmed Aly Hussein Aly leading Russell’s care. Dr. Aly performed a robotic-assisted surgery later that month, just weeks after the initial screening.

Russell was in the hospital for just one day following his operation. He returns to Roswell periodically for physical therapy sessions and is now cancer free.

He was honored on the videoboard during the Sabres Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 1 against the Washington Capitals.

Brian Duff sits down with Dr. Candace Johnson

Russell – who is 66 years old – said the screening at KeyBank Center was pivotal toward detecting the tumor and encourages all men to take advantage of the free screening.

“They are so important and you just want to tell all the men, get the test, you never know,” he said. “I never, in my life, ever suspected that I had cancer. And without this checkup from the Sabres, I’d have been in trouble.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. According to Roswell Park, one in every eight men are expected to receive a prostate cancer diagnosis at some point during their life. Roswell Park recommends men talking to their doctor about having a baseline PSA test to compare to later year’s tests beginning at age 45.

Because prostate cancer is more prevalent in Black men, they and other men with a family history of prostate cancer or a known genetic mutation should consider PSA testing starting at age 40.

“This prostate (screening) with Roswell and the Sabres is so very important,” Russell said. “I just wish that all men would just come to the screening just to be safe.”

Prostate Cancer Screening Event

When: Tuesday, November 25 | 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: KeyBank Center – 1 Seymour Knox III Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14206

Register: Click here

