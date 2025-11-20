‘It’s just a miracle’ | Russell Wansart wins cancer battle following free screening at KeyBank Center 

Russell Wansart and his brother Jeffrey Wansart are lifelong Sabres fans.

When Russell was stationed in Germany with the United States Army, Jeffrey sent him Polaroid pictures from Sabres games at The Aud, offering glimpses of Lindy Ruff, Jerry Korab, Larry Playfair and more of their favorite players.

While the brothers grew apart over the years, the Sabres brought them back together three years ago. Jeffrey reached out to Russell about becoming a Sabres season ticket member, and the two signed up.

That decision paved the way for Russell to be at KeyBank Center for a game early last season, where he saw a promotion for a free prostate cancer early detection screening being held by the Sabres and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Russell, on a whim, chose to attend – a decision that may have saved his life.

“If it wasn’t for the Buffalo Sabres and Roswell Park, I probably wouldn’t even be here today,” Wansart said.

The Sabres and Roswell Park will hold their next Prostate Cancer Early Detection Event on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at KeyBank Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The screening – held in a private space – consists of a full examination and a blood draw which lasts approximately 10 minutes.

The event will include appearances from Sabres alumni, KeyBank Center tours and more. Register for the screening here.

The opportunity to meet former Sabres players was what primarily drew Russell to last year’s event, never considering that his screening would detect cancer.

“When I got the call from Roswell a couple weeks later it was like, ‘Oh, my god,’” he said.

Shortly after having the screening in November 2024, Russell met with Dr. Eric Kauffman, who informed him his tests had shown elevated PSA (prostate specific antigen) levels. A subsequent biopsy confirmed Russell’s cancer diagnosis.

Roswell Park took quick action, with Dr. Kauffman and Dr. Ahmed Aly Hussein Aly leading Russell’s care. Dr. Aly performed a robotic-assisted surgery later that month, just weeks after the initial screening.

Russell was in the hospital for just one day following his operation. He returns to Roswell periodically for physical therapy sessions and is now cancer free.

He was honored on the videoboard during the Sabres Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 1 against the Washington Capitals.