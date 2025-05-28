Takeaways from Levi, Karmanos and more at Rochester’s end-of-season press conferences

Devon Levi – G

On learning from adversity

Levi excelled once again in his second AHL season, posting a .919 save percentage, a 2.20 goals-against average and 25 wins in 42 regular season games. It was a strong response to his start of the year with Buffalo, where he had .872 save percentage and two wins in nine appearances.

“It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows this year,” said the 23-year-old. “There’s been good moments, and then there’s been harder moments. And all those moments, you take in and you learn from them. And at the end of the day, the more you go through as a goalie – the more challenges, obstacles, adversity – the thicker your skin gets, and you need thick skin to be able to play in the NHL. … I think that this year, having it under my belt, is a huge asset for me moving forward.”

On potentially beginning next season with the Sabres

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said at his end-of-season press conference that he’d be comfortable beginning the 2025-26 campaign with a goaltending tandem of Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Does Levi expect to make that full-time jump to the next level?

“I haven’t even thought about that. We’ll see what happens. I’m just super grateful for this year, and I’m excited for next year. I feel like I’m ready to play in the NHL, but obviously it’s out of my control; I leave that up to the people in charge, the people paid to make that decision. Whatever happens, happens. It takes time as a goalie. Had a good meeting with the staff. All I can focus on is being the best version of myself every single day, and I know that I’m gonna end up where I want to be eventually. That’s the process.”

On Michael Leone and the Amerks’ coaching staff

“He’s been awesome. He’s an amazing coach and an even better guy. Having conversations with him in the locker room, about anything from hockey to just day-to-day stuff, life, he’s been great. Very personable dude, and I think that everybody really respected him. I think he really had the locker room under his control, and he was able to lead us down a great season.

“… Everybody on the staff really made it easy for us to feel at home and want to compete and be the best versions of ourselves.”