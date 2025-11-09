'I couldn't have written it any better' | Scamurra scores in homecoming as U.S. wins Rivalry Series game in Buffalo

Hilary Knight scored a hat trick in the 6-1 win.

rivalry
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Hayley Scamurra took note of the young hockey players crowding the glass during warmups at KeyBank Center on Saturday, before the United States and Canadian Women’s National Teams faced off in their second Rivalry Series game.

A Buffalo Bisons team occupied a corner of the United States end, fielding pucks from tossed over the glass by their Olympic idols. Some fans held signs that read “Coach Scamurra” – a nod to the Williamsville native’s work with local youth teams.

“I always make it a point to be active in whatever community I'm in, working with the younger generation so they have that visual of what you can be,” Scamurra said.

“And so then to do it here in the hometown, representing USA, and so all the little girls in Buffalo can aspire to be that. … It was absolutely incredible. I couldn't have written it any better, honestly."

Scamurra and Team USA treated the fans in attendance to a 6-1 victory over Canada, improving to 2-0 in Rivalry Series play.

The Rivalry Series consists of four games between the United States and Canada in advance of the upcoming Winter Olympics. The U.S. won the first game in Cleveland earlier this week; the two teams will meet twice more in Canadian cities.

Scamurra, who had over 100 friends and family members in the stands, scored a goal in the win.

"Just to have that physical presence of them, the people who have been with me this whole journey and have helped me get to this point, to celebrate with them was unbelievable," she said.

Others making homecomings included United States defensemen Haley Winn and Laila Edwards, who were teammates in Rochester at Bishop Tierney High School.

"I think it's everyone's dream to obviously be a role model,” Winn said. “Not only on the world stage, but especially in your community. I feel like that's so important. I saw a lot of Rochester Americans jerseys in the stands which is super cool to see because that was who I grew up playing with. And it's awesome to see them on girls teams, because I didn't always have the opportunity to play for an all-girls team growing up. So, it was awesome to see so many faces with that jersey on.”

Added Edwards, who scored the third Team USA goal: “Buffalo always shows up for women's hockey.”

Hilary Knight – one of the most decorated players of all time, now preparing for her fifth and final Olympics – scored a hat trick. Her late empty-net goal prompted a youthful chant “U-S-A” while hats fluttered to the ice.

“Whenever we can play in the United States, it's really special, we don't get to play at home very home very often,” Knight said. “I was curious what the crowd would be like, we're close to the border a little bit, but our fans always show up, and it's super special to be able to play in front of them. They don't get to see us in the Olympic tournaments or the World Championship. And so, to have a rivalry game, an exhibition in their hometown is really special, not one that we take lightly.”

Samantha Philp was one of those in the crowd rooting for Canada, having made the drive to Buffalo from her hometown London, Ontario with her friend, Keiran Nealon.

While the result didn’t go their way, the game was a win for them, too.

“I was saying on our way here, growing up we didn't have women's hockey, it wasn't very big,” Philp said. “Seeing these girls that came together and made this league and encourage other young girls from all around that they can do the same thing is really inspiring to me.”

Scoring summary

CAN 0 - USA 1 | Period 2, 10:33 - Hilary Knight from Megan Keller and Laila Edwards

CAN 0 - USA 2 | Period 2, 9:29 - Kelly Pannek from Abbey Murphy

CAN 1 - USA 2 | Period 2, 8:37 - Marie-Philip Poulin from Renata Fast

CAN 1 - USA 3 | Period 3, 12:04 - Laila Edwards (unassisted)

CAN 1 - USA 4 | Period 3, 10:41 - Hilary Knight from Hannah Bilka and Laila Edwards

CAN 1 - USA 5 | Period 3, 9:08 - Hayley Scamurra from Taylor Heise

CAN 1 - USA 6 | Period 3, 1:27 - Hilary Knight (unassisted)

Game highlights

Game photos

News Feed

Sabres' comeback bid falls short in Carolina

At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 3

Sabres at Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Prospects Report | Novotny aspires to follow in Ostlund, Rosen's footsteps

The Dunne Bunch | Josh Dunne’s hockey roots run deep in Saturday’s Rivalry Series 

Practice Report | Dahlin to take leave of absence to tend to personal matter

Sabres to host Sporting Goods Equipment Drive from November 18 to November 23

Sabres unable to capitalize on chances in loss to blues

At the Horn | Blues 3 - Sabres 0

Sabres vs. Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

More confident than ever, Sabres' Kozak nears return to lineup

Injuries and transactions | Jones recalled from Amerks

Lyon’s standout performance nets just 1 point for Sabres

Ratzlaff named ECHL Rookie of the Month

Sabres announce 'Community Artist Series' in collaboration with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum

Sabres vs. Mammoth | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘It all starts with our pressure’ | Sabres’ penalty kill thriving as NHL's best 

Luukkonen, Sabres survive OT and take down Capitals