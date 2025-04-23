Season in Review | Rasmus Dahlin

They said it

“I think he learned a lot of what it takes to be a captain. He also learned a lot about himself, and I’m really excited to see how much he grows as a person and as a player going forward. And you can just see him come into his own. You can see him get more comfortable each and every day, and that’s key. That’s huge. He’s so young. I feel like at times he might think he’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders, and he really wants to win, and that’s the most important thing for him. And that’s the type of captain I want. – Alex Tuch at April’s end-of-season press conference.

“He’s a top defenseman in this league. He’s always a dangerous player when you play against him, and I think that he showed it here as well. He can skate like anybody and break the puck out, and obviously he’s dangerous offensively. I thought he was really good for us, and with his age, it’s exciting to see where he can go.” – Swedish defenseman Mattias Ekholm after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“I believe in the players we have. We have so much talent in that group. It’s such a young group, and I think you need experience to becoming a winning hockey team. … But we’ve had a couple years when the same team has been together, so I think it’s time now to take the next step.” – Dahlin at his end-of-season press conference.