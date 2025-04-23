Season in Review | Rasmus Dahlin

Season at a glance
On the ice, Buffalo got the same-old Rasmus Dahlin in 2024-25. Shooting, passing, physicality, defensive-zone breakouts… the former first-overall pick continued to shine in every area of his game during his seventh NHL season.
As Dahlin went, so did the Sabres. With him on the ice at 5-on-5, the Sabres owned a 55-percent share of shot attempts and shots on goal, and 58 percent of goals (outscoring opponents 70-50). Without No. 26 on the ice, those numbers dropped to 47 percent of shot attempts, 45 percent of shots and 47 percent of goals (outscored 131-115). It’s understandable, then, that the team went 0-7-2 with a minus-20 goal differential in its nine games with Dahlin this season; eight of those nine came during the December winless streak as he recovered from back spasms.
While excelling individually, Dahlin was learning on the fly in his first year as Buffalo’s captain. At age 25, the youngest captain on the NHL’s youngest roster admittedly prefers to lead by example. Terrific as that on-ice example was, he grew in his role as a vocal leader as the season progressed.
The Swedish blueliner also played in February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, where he scored a goal and, for three games, childhood idols like Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman became teammates.