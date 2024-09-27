Dahlin on captaincy: 'My proudest moment as a hockey player'

You’ve been here six years, what does this franchise mean to you?

Everything. This is the franchise that drafted me. They’ve believed in me since the beginning. They’ve done everything for me, so I [owe] them a lot and Buffalo is my city. It’s my life and I love Buffalo so I can’t wait for what’s coming.

Who did you tell first and what did it mean to you to be able to share that news

I told my whole family. We have a group chat. My girlfriend, my best buddies. It was special for sure, it’s been a crazy last few hours here, the last few hours. It’s cool.

Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, Tage Thompson, those are the alternate captains, how much support will you get from those guys and what do they mean to you?

They mean so much to me and to the room obviously. The type of leaders they are, they could’ve had the “C” honestly. They do the right things every day. They work super, super hard and they love Buffalo. We really want to build something here and become a winning hockey team. It’s for real.

You said yesterday, “Let’s do something special.” You’ve always maintained your belief in the team’s ability to do that. What gives you that confidence?

Like I said we’re very motivated and we really, really want this and now we have new coaching staff, some new additions. We have something really good going on. From previous years, we’re older now. There’re no more excuses that we’re young anymore and we have the experience and guys in the room are special. They are dialed in so we are ready for it.