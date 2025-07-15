Sabres sign Mrtka to 3-year, entry-level contract

Buffalo selected the 6-foot-6 defenseman with the 9th-overall pick in this year's draft.

web 31
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres signed right-shot defenseman Radim Mrtka to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday.

Buffalo selected Mrtka with the ninth-overall pick in last month’s NHL Draft. The 18-year-old joined the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds last November and played 43 regular season games, finishing with 35 points (3+32) and a plus-10 rating. Prior to that, the 6-foot-6 blueliner played for Ocelari Trinec in his native Czechia’s Extraliga, and he's also represented his country at several international tournaments.

