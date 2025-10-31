Rucinski thriving as Youngstown’s captain, cultivating own name in hockey family

“I just like to play a hard game,” he said. “I like to just finish checks and just kind of wear my opponents down. Yes, it's tough because I'm a little smaller, but I think if you just keep giving body punches, guys will wear down and you can make plays off of them.”

Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward said those NHL-style experiences are invaluable, noting that Rucinski – who studied the way older prospects prepared for games – has entered the 2025-26 season with a more intentional approach. He’s more focused on his diet and has added a new stretching routine to help prevent injury.

Rucinski’s evolution has taken time, as he wasn’t an everyday player his first season in Youngstown. The 16-year-old recorded 14 points in 53 games in 2023-24, struggling to find consistent ice time on a team with seven other NHL draft picks.

“A lot of times, when you're coaching these kids, they (had been) the best player on their team, for the most part,” Ward said. “That's always a hard, slap-in-the-face moment when you're like, ‘Whoa, I'm in and out of the lineup.’ And for him, instead of pouting or sulking, he just worked hard, and when he eventually became a regular in our lineup, he just kept taking steps.”

Those steps included 42 points (19+23) – fifth most on the team – in 2024-25, propelling Rucinski up draft boards.

The Ohio State University commit has taken another step forward this season by winning puck battles, being a more explosive skater and creating space for himself. More confident than ever, he ranks fifth in the USHL in goals (8) – with a league-leading five on the power-play – and sixth in points (14)

“He was always a hard worker, but in order to get off to a start like he's having, you have to be a relentless player,” Ward said. “... In this league, there's no space; you have to work for relatively every inch of ice, and I think Ryan's second and third efforts have allowed him to excel offensively.”

Ward, who’s coached Rucinski all three seasons in Youngstown, watching him grow from a quiet 16-year-old to an NHL prospect, named him the Phantoms’ captain in September.

“Ryan certainly has been a pleasure to coach and someone that. when he moves on from here, he's going to have left this place better than he found it,” Ward said.