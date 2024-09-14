Game Preview | Sabres continue Prospects Challenge slate vs. Devils

The Buffalo Sabres will continue the Prospects Challenge on Saturday night when they take on the New Jersey Devils in front of a sold-out crowd at LECOM Harborcenter.
The Sabres won the first game of their three-game slate with a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.
Rochester Americans coach Michael Leone, who is leading the group through the tournament, tasked the Sabres prospects with playing a fast and physical game, which culminated in a 41-21 edge in shots and two fights in the third period.