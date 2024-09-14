Game Preview | Sabres continue Prospects Challenge slate vs. Devils

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com at 7 p.m.

Saturday vs. NJD
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will continue the Prospects Challenge on Saturday night when they take on the New Jersey Devils in front of a sold-out crowd at LECOM Harborcenter.

The Sabres won the first game of their three-game slate with a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Rochester Americans coach Michael Leone, who is leading the group through the tournament, tasked the Sabres prospects with playing a fast and physical game, which culminated in a 41-21 edge in shots and two fights in the third period.

Michael Leone addresses the media

The team will look to build off that success in their final two games of the challenge.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game.

How to watch

The game may be sold out, but you can still watch if you didn't get your tickets in time!

Sabres vs. Devils will be streamed live on Sabres.com at 7 p.m.

Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will be on the call while Brian Duff and Marty Biron will bring you the intermission reports.

About last night

Jiri Kulich led Buffalo with two goals and an assist in the 3-1 win over Columbus while Olivier Nadeau added a power-play goal. Noah Laaouan, Isak Rosen, and Viktor Neuchev each recorded an assist.

Goaltender Scott Ratzlaff, who is a candidate to start for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, stopped 20 of 21 shots to earn the victory.

Jiri Kulich addresses the media

Read more about the win here.

Sabres Fan Fest

Prior to the game, the Sabres will be hosting Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza and KeyBank Center and will feature unique experiences, special programming, and a live DJ.

General manager Kevyn Adams, coach Lindy Ruff, and current Sabres players will make appearances on stage and/or at stations throughout the day from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about the event, including the full programming schedule and list of expected players, click here.

Up next

Still want to catch the Sabres prospects in action? The team will play its final Prospects Challenge game at LECOM Harborcenter on Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tickets are available here.

