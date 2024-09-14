Game Preview | Sabres continue Prospects Challenge slate vs. Devils

The team will look to build off that success in their final two games of the challenge.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game.

How to watch

The game may be sold out, but you can still watch if you didn't get your tickets in time!

Sabres vs. Devils will be streamed live on Sabres.com at 7 p.m.

Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will be on the call while Brian Duff and Marty Biron will bring you the intermission reports.

About last night

Jiri Kulich led Buffalo with two goals and an assist in the 3-1 win over Columbus while Olivier Nadeau added a power-play goal. Noah Laaouan, Isak Rosen, and Viktor Neuchev each recorded an assist.

Goaltender Scott Ratzlaff, who is a candidate to start for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, stopped 20 of 21 shots to earn the victory.