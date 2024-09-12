What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest this Saturday, September 14

Fans can interact with current Sabres players while taking part in special programming.

vc9xxtdmczynt7hbg53z
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Looking for a fun way to kick off the hockey season?

Buffalo Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, is for you!

The free event returns this Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza and KeyBank Center and will feature unique experiences, special programming, and a live DJ.

General manager Kevyn Adams, coach Lindy Ruff, and current Sabres players will make appearances on stage and/or at stations throughout the day from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fan Fest, including the full programming schedule.

PLAYER APPEARANCES

Here are the players you can expect to see at the event:

Forwards: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Zach Benson, Dylan Cozens, Jordan Greenway, Peyton Krebs, Sam Lafferty, Beck Malenstyn, Ryan McLeod, Brett Murray, JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Lukas Rousek, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, and Jason Zucker

Defensemen: Jacob Bryson, Bowen Byram, Kale Clague, Connor Clifton, Rasmus Dahlin, Dennis Gilbert, Henri Jokiharju, Owen Power, and Mattias Samuelsson

Goaltenders: Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and James Reimer

*Player availability is subject to change.

AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS

Autograph sessions with current Sabres players will take place at two locations on the 100-level (aisle 1 and aisle 12) during the following times: 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Autograph lines will open 30 minutes prior to each session. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ticketed participant will receive at least two autographs.

ON THE MAIN STAGE

The main stage in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza will feature appearances from Adams and Ruff as well as Sabres logo drawing and Jenga with players.

Here is the main stage event schedule:

11:30 a.m. – Welcome with Adams and Ruff

12:30 p.m. – Sabres logo drawing with players

1:30 p.m. – Giant Jenga with players

2:30 p.m. – Sabres logo drawing with players

3:30 p.m. – Giant Jenga with players

*All times are subject to change. Select fans will be chosen to participate on stage.

KIDS PRESS CONFERENCE

A kids press conference will be open to the public inside the 1970 Club (formerly known as the Lexus Club) on the 100 level at 1 p.m.

Availability for the press conference will be limited and will be first come, first served.

HOCKEYFEST

Hockeyfest, the Sabres’ all-day outdoor street hockey tournament, will also take place during the event. Street hockey rinks will run along Perry Street in front of the arena as both youth and adult teams will battle it out for the tournament championship. Hockyfest is a pre-registered event.

*Please note that due to Hockeyfest taking place along Perry and road closures at South Park, free parking for Fan Fest will be available in the Surface Lot, which can be accessed at Perry and Baltimore or via Michigan Street.

ALL-DAY ACTIVITIES

Several activities will run throughout the day, and if you’re lucky, you may even run into your favorite player while participating!

Here’s a full breakdown of the activities:

  • Hockey Skills (located in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza along the parking ramp): Show off your hardest slapshot, pinpoint accuracy, or try your hand at Skee Puck. You may even get pointers from some special guests.
  • Community Art Piece (located in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza): Make your mark on our community art piece, sample some special Coca-Cola flavors, and snag some free giveaways.
  • Carnival Zone (located in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza): Includes fun carnival games, a goat petting zoo, and special-themed food items.
  • Biergarten (located in the 100-level Blue Zone): Enjoy a German Biergarten-themed Blue Zone, German food, and more in honor of the 2024 NHL Global Series.
  • Photo Opportunities (multiple locations): Visit locations all around Fan Fest for unique photo opportunities.
  • Kids Zone (located in the KeyBank Center Pavilion): Create your own trading cards and friendship bracelets and enjoy face painting, balloon animals, and more in our Kids Zone.
  • Video Game Zone (located in the 100 level): Challenge your friends to a game of 'Chel or join the Sabres BUF Gaming community to participate in upcoming tournaments.
  • Sabres Store: The Sabres Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will offer a limited quantity of equipment for sale outside of the store in the pavilion.

SEASON TICKET MEMBER PROGRAMMING

Special member exclusive programming will be located in the 1970 Club with a Blue & Gold Insights event at 2 p.m. and a kids press conference at 3 p.m. This is a pre-registered event.

FOLLOWING THE FUN

After taking part in all of the fun, head over to LECOM Harborcenter to watch Buffalo take on New Jersey at 7 p.m. in this year’s Prospects Challenge.

Tickets are available here.

News Feed

Prospects Challenge | 10 players to watch on the Sabres' roster

Sabres Mailbag | Questions on training camp, the fastest skater in Sabres history, and more

Sabres announce 2024 Prospects Challenge roster

Camp Preview | Former Devils defenseman Subban outlines what Sabres should expect from Ruff 

Camp Preview | Storylines to watch in the crease

Camp Preview | Storylines to watch on defense

Sabres reveal 2024-25 black and red third jersey schedule 

Camp Preview | Storylines to watch at forward

Sabres to appear 9 times on national broadcasts in 2024-25

Sabres announce 2024-25 theme night schedule

Sabres offer first look at new videoboard

Remembering Rick Jeanneret 1 year after his passing

What we learned from the latest episode of ‘Buffalo Sabres: Embedded’

Sabres’ team dog Blue graduates from Pawsitive for Heroes program

Sabres announce 2024 Prospects Challenge schedule

How to watch the new episode of 'Buffalo Sabres: Embedded'

Sabres agree to terms with Luukkonen on 5-year deal 

Sabres reveal newcomers' jersey numbers  