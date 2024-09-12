What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest this Saturday, September 14

Looking for a fun way to kick off the hockey season?

Buffalo Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, is for you!

The free event returns this Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza and KeyBank Center and will feature unique experiences, special programming, and a live DJ.

General manager Kevyn Adams, coach Lindy Ruff, and current Sabres players will make appearances on stage and/or at stations throughout the day from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fan Fest, including the full programming schedule.