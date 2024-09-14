Kulich leads way with offense, tenacity in Prospects Challenge win 

Kulich is a veteran in terms of his professional experience, with two highly productive AHL seasons already on his resume. He led Rochester with 24 goals in 2022-23, then repeated the feat with 27 goals last season. Both years, he was named to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team.

In terms of age, however, Kulich remains young even by prospect standards. At 20 years old, he was the ninth-youngest of the 23 players who dressed for the Sabres on Friday. Rochester assistant coach Vinny Prospal offered a reminder of the time it can take for a player to develop NHL readiness when he spoke earlier this week, using his own career as an example.

“It’s a process, it takes time,” Prospal, who played four AHL seasons prior to his 16-year NHL career, said. “It’s very beneficial in my mind for each prospect to start in the American Hockey League because it’s a man’s game, it’s a fast league, it’s a heavy league.”

Kulich took those lessons to heart after what he described as an up-and-down season in 2023-24. Though he did finish with the team lead in goals, he went 12 games without scoring from late December to February and did not score in the team’s playoff series against Syracuse. His prolific rookie campaign earned him the added workload of facing opposing teams’ top lines and defense pairs.

Those experiences – along with a one-game stint for Buffalo early last season – fueled his determination to add dimensions to his game this summer.

“I was working on the net-front and those things, what I need to do, because I thought I could just shoot [from] the [one-timer] spot,” he said with a smile. “But I need to improve on these things and, yeah, I think I improved a lot from the summer to now.”

Kulich’s first goal was the culmination of a shift that saw him twice apply pressure on the forecheck, then find open space in the middle of the ice to capitalize on a rebound. His second goal saw him track back into the neutral zone, putting him in position to receive a counter pass right outside the offensive blue line. He worked his way around two defenders and deked to his forehand to score from in tight.

It was a promising start for Kulich, who is among several Sabres on the Prospects Challenge roster with a chance to crack the NHL club in the near future. His focus on Friday was to simply lead by example for the team around him.

“We played our plan to be physical and just play hard, good habits and play for each other,” Kulich said. “I think that was the key.”

Here are more notes from the Prospects Challenge opener.