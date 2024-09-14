Kulich leads way with offense, tenacity in Prospects Challenge win 

Jiri Kulich spent his summer in the weight room, intent on adding a physical, defensive dimension to the offensive prowess that made him a first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The 20-year-old arrived in Buffalo this month feeling stronger than ever, but Friday night marked his first chance to feel the fruits of his labor in a game setting. The early returns were positive.
“To be honest, I felt so much stronger,” Kulich said. “But it was tough game.”
Kulich was an offensive standout with two goals and an assist in the Sabres’ 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, their first of three games at the annual Prospects Challenge inside LECOM Harborcenter. He also served as a tone-setter through his work ethic and relentlessness on the forecheck.
The Sabres outshot the Blue Jackets 41-21 in a game that featured a combined 32 penalty minutes, including two fights during the third period. Rochester Americans coach Michael Leone, who is leading the Sabres prospects through the event, provided the players with a simple directive to play hard, smart, and fast – qualities that will be foundational to the Sabres’ identity under incoming coach Lindy Ruff.
Kulich was chosen to be a leader in that regard, wearing an “A” on his sweater along with fellow veteran prospects Isak Rosen and Ryan Johnson. When Leone assessed Kulich’s performance postgame, his offensive contributions were secondary.
“I just liked how competitive he was,” Leone said.