Game Preview | Sabres open 2024 Prospects Challenge against Blue Jackets 

Buffalo Sabres general Kevyn Adams and coach Lindy Ruff led an organizational meeting ahead of the 2024 Prospects Challenge, outlining the expectations and identity they want players across the organization to play with.

Rochester Americans coach Michael Leone, who joined the organization in June after Seth Appert was promoted to assistant coach of the Sabres, met with the Sabres prospects on Wednesday to make those expectations clear.

The result was two fast and physical practices at LECOM Harborcenter ahead of Buffalo’s three-game slate, which kicks off Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The challenge, which also includes prospects from Boston, Pittsburgh, New Jersey, and Ottawa, will feature five of the Sabres’ first-round draft picks in Konsta Helenius (2024, 14th overall), Noah Ostlund (2022, 16th overall), Jiri Kulich (2022, 28th overall), Isak Rosen (2021, 14th overall), and Ryan Johnson (2019, 31st overall).

“Obviously the talent is there, but I really liked today the compete level of the guys – staying on pucks, the effort,” Leone said on first day of rookie camp. “I thought all of them had a really good day. … A lot of talent on the ice, for sure.”