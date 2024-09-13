Game Preview | Sabres open 2024 Prospects Challenge against Blue Jackets 

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com at 7 p.m.

Friday vs. CBJ
By Katelyn Kardaman
Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres general Kevyn Adams and coach Lindy Ruff led an organizational meeting ahead of the 2024 Prospects Challenge, outlining the expectations and identity they want players across the organization to play with.

Rochester Americans coach Michael Leone, who joined the organization in June after Seth Appert was promoted to assistant coach of the Sabres, met with the Sabres prospects on Wednesday to make those expectations clear.

The result was two fast and physical practices at LECOM Harborcenter ahead of Buffalo’s three-game slate, which kicks off Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The challenge, which also includes prospects from Boston, Pittsburgh, New Jersey, and Ottawa, will feature five of the Sabres’ first-round draft picks in Konsta Helenius (2024, 14th overall), Noah Ostlund (2022, 16th overall), Jiri Kulich (2022, 28th overall), Isak Rosen (2021, 14th overall), and Ryan Johnson (2019, 31st overall).

“Obviously the talent is there, but I really liked today the compete level of the guys – staying on pucks, the effort,” Leone said on first day of rookie camp. “I thought all of them had a really good day. … A lot of talent on the ice, for sure.”

Michael Leone addresses the media.

Leone will be coaching the team to play a hard, smart, and fast game, a philosophy of his that he says aligns well with what Adams and Ruff are looking for across the organization.

“That’s the way I believe the game is played,” he said. “The identity of outcompeting the other opponent. That’s kind of who I am as a person, wired.”

The Sabres will take the ice against the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. before taking on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and closing out the Prospects Challenge versus Pittsburgh on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know before Friday’s game.

How to watch

Can’t make the game? Sabres vs. Blue Jackets will be streamed live on Sabres.com at 7 p.m.

Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will be on the call while Brian Duff and Marty Biron will bring you the intermission reports.

Players to watch

Rosen and Kulich will be two players aiming to make their mark on rookie camp as they will look to earn in a spot in Buffalo when training camp opens next week.

Both players made their NHL debuts last season and spent the offseason improving their strength and physicality on the ice.

Meanwhile, Helenius spent the final weeks of his summer training in Finland with Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju and will be focusing on his transition to North American hockey over the next few weeks. The 14th-overall pick in this year’s draft enjoyed a strong development camp with the Sabres in July.

For more players to watch on the Sabres’ roster, click here. Find the complete roster here.

